Atlanta United's Emerson Hyndman suffers torn ACL

Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during training, the club announced Thursday.

Hyndman will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process, the club said.

The injury is the same one suffered by Atlanta striker Josef Martinez in the first game of the 2020 season, which kept him out until the start of the 2021 campaign in April.

Hyndman has started every game in coach Gabriel Heinze's first year in charge, including seven MLS appearances and four in the Concacaf Champions League.