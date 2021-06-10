Atlanta United's Emerson Hyndman suffers torn ACL

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during training, the club announced Thursday.

Hyndman will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process, the club said.

The injury is the same one suffered by Atlanta striker Josef Martinez in the first game of the 2020 season, which kept him out until the start of the 2021 campaign in April.

Hyndman has started every game in coach Gabriel Heinze's first year in charge, including seven MLS appearances and four in the Concacaf Champions League.

The 25-year-old joined Atlanta on loan from Bournemouth in July 2019 before the move was made permanent at the end of that year.

Emerson Hyndman Atlanta United FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign defender Bryce Washington to Homegrown deal
Atlanta United 2 name ex-West Ham midfielder Jack Collison as head coach
Atlanta United and Paul McDonough mutually agree to part ways 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Haiti vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 1

Haiti vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview for World Cup qualifier Leg 1
Sporting Kansas City look to continue surge in return to action vs. Austin FC

Sporting Kansas City look to continue surge in return to action vs. Austin FC
Atlanta United's Emerson Hyndman suffers torn ACL

Atlanta United's Emerson Hyndman suffers torn ACL
Philadelphia Union sign free agent defender Alvas Powell
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign free agent defender Alvas Powell
"Game-changer": Columbus Crew open new world-class training facility

"Game-changer": Columbus Crew open new world-class training facility
Why Christian Fuchs signed with Charlotte FC: "I made the right decision"

Why Christian Fuchs signed with Charlotte FC: "I made the right decision"
More News
Video
Video
SHUT IT DOWN! SeatGeek Shutouts in the Month of May
0:58

SHUT IT DOWN! SeatGeek Shutouts in the Month of May
From Pokémon to Fortnite - Players reveal their hobbies off the field
8:41

From Pokémon to Fortnite - Players reveal their hobbies off the field
Armchair Analyst_ Musah elusiveness on the ball
0:08

Armchair Analyst_ Musah elusiveness on the ball
USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
4:05

USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.