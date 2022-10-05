Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

This one wasn’t even close.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez has won Week 33’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race in a landslide, taking home 78.9% of the final vote.

Martinez unleashed a venomous bicycle kick off Brooks Lennon’s cross, briefly equalizing in a 2-1 loss at the New England Revolution. The sucker-punch, though, is that result eliminated Atlanta from Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

LAFC’s two goals that brought them their second Supporters’ Shield title in four years finished second (Denis Bouanga, 10.6%) and third (Carlos Vela, 7.2%). Bouanga’s mazy run and Vela’s curler were the difference in a 2-1 win at the Portland Timbers.

Fourth place (3.3%) went to Chicago Fire FC striker Jhon Duran after the 18-year-old Colombian international netted his third brace of the year. His floated-home shot served as the game-winner in a 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati.

Check out all of the nominees below:

Goal of the Week Atlanta United FC Josef Martinez

