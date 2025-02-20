Atlanta United: Emmanuel Latte Lath signing shows "global ambition"

"We couldn't be more excited that he chose us," Lagerwey said at Wednesday's introductory press conference, where he was joined by Latte Lath and sporting director Chris Henderson.

"We believe that signing him reflects our global ambition to become one of the bigger clubs in the world. And to have a record signing next to us from one of the best leagues in the world really gets us fired up for what the potential of this season is and what the potential for this team is."