Are Atlanta United and DC United for real?

Davies didn’t go quite that far, though especially praised the emergence of Ezequiel Barco in recent games . The 22-year-old Argentine seems to have hit another stride and is thriving alongside Luiz Araujo , Marcelino Moreno and Josef Martinez .

"I believe they get into the playoffs," Davies said. "That's what I'm gonna give them. I already said before, if they got to eighth place and they didn't get into playoffs that would be as successful given where they were. They are a playoff team, they have the players, but it was never about the players. It was always about the coaching with this team and signing right the right players for this team."