El Tráfico fireworks await in LA Galaxy-LAFC restart match

The prime-time showdown is part of the league’s restart slate, resuming play after a nearly two-month pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“If you have to choose a game to get started again, it's this game,” said LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos.
“An LAFC-LA Galaxy game is not one other game. What I was saying is that if both teams compete for first place or last place, it's still a big game. It's the biggest rivalry in MLS, and I say that after I was involved in Montréal-Toronto, Vancouver-Seattle, Vancouver-Portland. I saw the other rivalries.
“Galaxy-LAFC is the number one in the league, and it's amazing to start right away with that.”
Bitter rivals
Historically, little has separated these clubs since LAFC joined MLS in 2018 as an expansion team.
The Galaxy, record six-time MLS Cup winners, hold a narrow edge in the all-time series across 26 previous meetings (10W-9L-7D). They’ve also outscored the Black & Gold by one goal, holding a 57-56 advantage in that category. And, most notably, this matchup has never featured fewer than two goals in a single match.
Surely, more fireworks and must-see moments are ahead at Dignity Health Sports Park.
“It’s a hell of a way to get started,” said Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.
“… I don't know that either team will be the perfect version of themselves coming off such a long break, but it won't change the emotion and the competitive spirit that's going to be in this game for both the fans and the players and everybody else around it.”
Big moments
El Tráficos also have a history of big-name stars delivering clutch moments, too.
Carlos Vela is the game’s all-time leading scorer with 12 goals, and Zlatan Ibrahimović iconically scored the equalizer and game-winner off the bench on his debut.
From the current squads, LAFC bring Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and Hugo Lloris cross-town to battle with Galaxy headliners Marco Reus and Joseph Paintsil.
“It’s a lot on the table for both sides, so nobody wants to lose,” said Reus. “I played now two El Tráficos. It’s time for another win, to start the second [half] of the season in a good way. That’s our goal.”
Added Lloris: “A derby is always about passion, about identity. It’s not even related to the team. It’s also related to the fans. LA is a big sports city, and obviously, it's also about pride. I really enjoy, like all my teammates, this type of game. You represent the LAFC community and you want the best for them.”
Bragging rights
At the season restart, the Galaxy (20) and LAFC (24) are only separated by four points in the Western Conference standings. They’re also both above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, with the Galaxy in ninth place and LAFC in fifth place.
Secure a win over your bitter rival, and there’s momentum to climb the standings in the second half of the year.
“It couldn’t be better to start this way,” said Reus.
Fresh off representing Canada at the World Cup, LAFC's Jacob Shaffelburg is brimming with anticipation.
"It's the biggest rivalry in MLS," said Shaffelburg. "To be a part of it, I can't wait. I'm buzzing."