El Tráfico fireworks await in LA Galaxy-LAFC restart match

MLS fans are in for a treat Friday night when LA Galaxy host LAFC for the latest El Tráfico (10:25 pm ET | Apple TV , FOX, FOX Deportes).

“Galaxy-LAFC is the number one in the league, and it's amazing to start right away with that.”

“An LAFC-LA Galaxy game is not one other game. What I was saying is that if both teams compete for first place or last place, it's still a big game. It's the biggest rivalry in MLS, and I say that after I was involved in Montréal - Toronto , Vancouver - Seattle , Vancouver- Portland . I saw the other rivalries.

“If you have to choose a game to get started again, it's this game,” said LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos.

The prime-time showdown is part of the league’s restart slate, resuming play after a nearly two-month pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

“… I don't know that either team will be the perfect version of themselves coming off such a long break, but it won't change the emotion and the competitive spirit that's going to be in this game for both the fans and the players and everybody else around it.”

“It’s a hell of a way to get started,” said Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.

The Galaxy, record six-time MLS Cup winners, hold a narrow edge in the all-time series across 26 previous meetings (10W-9L-7D). They’ve also outscored the Black & Gold by one goal, holding a 57-56 advantage in that category. And, most notably, this matchup has never featured fewer than two goals in a single match.

Historically, little has separated these clubs since LAFC joined MLS in 2018 as an expansion team.

Big moments

El Tráficos also have a history of big-name stars delivering clutch moments, too.

Carlos Vela is the game’s all-time leading scorer with 12 goals, and Zlatan Ibrahimović iconically scored the equalizer and game-winner off the bench on his debut.

“It’s a lot on the table for both sides, so nobody wants to lose,” said Reus. “I played now two El Tráficos. It’s time for another win, to start the second [half] of the season in a good way. That’s our goal.”