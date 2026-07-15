Spain vs. Argentina: 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set

The matchup between the top two-ranked teams in the world marks the first time the reigning Copa America winners will face the reigning European champions in a World Cup final.

Meanwhile, Spain downed 2018 champions France, 2-0 , in the other semifinal to book their place in Sunday's final.

Argentina reached the final courtesy of their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semifinal, as Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi delivered a pair of late assists to spur the historic victory.

Defending champions Argentina return to the tournament final to face 2010 winners Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Led by 19-year-old FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and leading goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain will now aim to lift their second World Cup trophy in their second-ever trip to the final.

Most impressively, they've done it all while conceding the fewest goals of any World Cup team, giving up just a single goal against Belgium.

The fun began with a 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia, followed by a Group H-clinching 1-0 triumph over Uruguay. Then, in the knockouts, Spain dispatched Austria in the Round of 32 , Portugal in the Round of 16 , Belgium in the quarterfinal and France in the semifinal.

Since beginning the tournament with a shock scoreless draw against Cape Verde, Spain have been utterly dominant throughout their run to the final.

FIFA World Ranking: 1

1 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Semifinal: 2-1 win vs. England

Argentina have enjoyed a perfect run to the tournament final, securing seven consecutive wins to return to the sport's biggest match.

Once the knockouts rolled around, La Albiceleste would not be denied, sensationally pulling out all the stops in a 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the Round of 32 before ousting Egypt by the same scoreline and pushing past Switzerland, 3-1, in another 120-minute contest.

Then, the reigning champions snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the semifinal with a stunning 2-1 comeback in the final minutes against England.

Along the way, Messi has become the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer (21) and assist provider (12) while leading the Golden Boot race with 8g/4a during his unbelievable campaign.