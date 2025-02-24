First game, first game-winning goal. Anderson Julio had a debut to remember with FC Dallas during MLS is Back weekend.

Julio's dream start to life with Dallas earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 1.

The Ecuadorian forward, acquired in an offseason trade with Real Salt Lake , made an instant impact with his new team, scoring an empty-netter on a lethal, solo counterattack in the 76th minute that sealed a come-from-behind 2-1 season-opening victory at Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC .

"I am so happy for the FC Dallas fans tonight. They came here and got to experience an amazing first game of the season," said head coach Eric Quill, who also made his FCD debut on Saturday. "To go down 1-0 and have the response that we had says a lot about what these guys have been doing over the last few weeks.

"Our mentality is shifting to where we believe we can play against anybody and we are here to win and we are not going to stop."

Julio's heroics helped Dallas earn their first win in Houston since 2016 while securing a statement result on the road.

"I’m just so glad for these guys," Quill said. "We won one away game last year and to come here week 1 in a derby to a place where it’s tough to get a result like this, it’s a great moment for the club and that’s what I’m most pleased about.”