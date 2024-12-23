FC Dallas acquire Anderson Julio, Sam Junqua joins Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas have acquired Ecuadorian forward Anderson Julio from Real Salt Lake in exchange for defender Sam Junqua and up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Monday.

In the trade, RSL receive $400k in guaranteed GAM and potentially another $100k GAM that's based on incentives. Julio will occupy an international roster slot with Dallas.

Julio, 28, joined RSL in 2021 from LIGA MX side Atlético San Luis. He produced 28g/9a in 129 matches across all competitions for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

“Julio is a player we've been monitoring for a long time,” Dallas sporting director André Zanotta said. “He played against us and scored in some of those games.

"Bringing him to Dallas is huge for us. We believe he fits very well with what [head coach] Eric Quill wants for our team, and I think he will integrate well into Dallas. We can't wait for him to start with us in January.”

Junqua, 28, is entering his seventh professional season after playing for Houston Dynamo FC (2019-22) and Dallas (2023-24). He's recorded 6g/5a in 133 matches across all competitions.

“Adding depth and versatility across the back line — especially as it comes from a veteran of our league over the last six seasons — is necessary,” said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “As we prepare for multiple competitions and a gauntlet of games in the early-season schedule, we expect that Sam will bolster our stability in the setup.”