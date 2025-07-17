Alonso Martínez lifts New York City FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Given all the late drama, Martínez's team-best ninth goal of the year has been named the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 25.

That was again the case Wednesday night, as the Costa Rican international went on a full-field sprint to score in the 91st minute and complete New York City FC 's 2-1 comeback victory at Orlando City .

NYCFC were trailing as second-half stoppage time approached, then an 87th-minute own goal and Martínez's composed finish sealed all three points. The result keeps them seventh in the Eastern Conference with 34 points.

"After the game I said, ‘This is how you pick a proper fight,’ because in the first half, we were struggling and hanging in there," said head coach Pascal Jansen.

"We were very lucky to keep it 1–0. And I told the guys after, ‘This is how you pick a proper fight,’ because this was needed to get back into this game. Obviously, Orlando kept us alive. But also on our side, it was very important."