What's next for Houston Dynamo FC after adding Ferreira, Zeca?

“We were tracking Zeca for a long time in Columbus," Mendelsohn told MLSsoccer.com. " We went down to Sao Paulo and had a chance to sit down with him, he was interested in MLS. We were very close to getting something done, but the coach of Santos changed. He was starting a week later and then the next thing you know, he’s winning a gold medal at the Olympics. He’s one we’ve always kept an eye on.”

Zeca is a player Houston technical director Asher Mendelsohn and Onstad had a history tracking during their time with the Columbus Crew .

Those changes may have suggested a complete roster teardown was incoming. But while the Dynamo have been busy acquiring pieces, it's not a dramatic rebuild just yet.

It's the club's first offseason under the direction of managing owner Ted Segal, who appointed a new general manager in former fan favorite and MLS Cup-winning goalkeeper Pat Onstad last year. Onstad oversaw further change when he named Paulo Nagamura as his first full-time head coach.

Zeca started the 2016 Summer Olympics men’s soccer final for Brazil against Germany. Global stars like Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Marquinhos, as well as Bayern Munich tandem Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry, were among the starters that day as Brazil prevailed in penalty kicks.

Houston plan to use the 27-year-old fullback more on the right, though he's comfortable on either side and has made more appearances on the left over the course of his career. He is valued by the club for his attacking ability and fit in a possession-based side, which the Dynamo aim to be under Nagamura.

So far, the Olympics and his club career around that time have been Zeca's peak. In addition to the Brazil U-23s (the Olympics are a U-23 tournament in men's soccer), he was starting for Brazilian Serie A giants and Copa Libertadores regulars Santos.

Since then, his playing time at Santos waned before an eventual move to Vasco da Gama in Brazil's second tier.

Overall, Zeca has 131 Serie A appearances and another 29 in Serie B.

“If a guy doesn’t end up starting in Brazil, does that mean he’s a failure? It’s funny, Brazil has so much talent,” Mendelsohn said. “There’s always another young player coming and there’s so much coaching turnover. Saying a guy doesn’t make it in Brazil is like saying a guy didn’t make it as a point guard in the NBA. That doesn’t mean he’s done playing professional basketball or can’t play at a high level. Brazil tends to be an inefficient market ... in a good way because they have so many good players.”

The Dynamo are focusing on Brazil and South America as a whole. Houston is a city with deep ties to Central and South America, and MLS is a key market for Central and South American talent. Nagamura is Brazilian and a Portuguese speaker, which helps in recruitment as well.