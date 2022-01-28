Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo loan Mateo Bajamich to Argentine side Huracan for 2022

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Houston Dynamo FC have loaned winger Mateo Bajamich to Argentine side Club Atlético Huracán for 2022, the club announced Friday. The deal includes a purchase option for Huracán.

Bajamich, 22, was acquired from Instituto AC in 2020 for a reported $1.2 million fee with big expectations, arriving after star winger Alberth Elis was transferred to Boavista in Portugal.

But Bajamich never quite settled in Houston, making nine appearances (one start) with no goals and one assist across 134 MLS minutes.

Prior to joining the Dynamo, Bajamich had 10 goals in 28 appearances with Instituto.

The move continues a new-look attack for Houston this season, headlined by club-record signing forward Sebastian Ferreira. New head coach Paulo Nagamura can also call on Corey Baird, Fafa Picault and more in attacking positions.

Houston open their 2022 campaign against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 27.

