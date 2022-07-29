"All the Eurosnobs out there, this is a great league": Orlando GM as USMNT's Nicholas Gioacchini joins

“I think MLS has proven, time and time again, that this is a great league and you play a great quality of soccer here. All the Eurosnobs out there, this is a great league. You don't know what you're talking about.”

“It's something every young player in America should be thinking about and analyzing because sometimes you want to go to the top of the ladder and skip steps. Then when you fall it's a much bigger fall. If you just take your steps as you should, you're going to reach the top.

“I honestly think a lot of the young guys – there are so many good players, American players who end up going to Europe when they're not ready to go. Then they get lost in the shuffle,” the executive told MLSsoccer.com.

While leaving Europe for MLS may draw ire in some corners of USMNT fandom, Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, feels it’s a move that others should consider when deciding their career path.

The 22-year-old Kansas City native joined through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025, having spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Montpellier, where he found starting minutes hard to come by. Gioacchini had initially gone overseas to join now-second division side Paris FC in 2015 as a teenager, progressing up their ranks.

USMNT chances

Muzzi’s comments came after Gioacchini debuted Wednesday night for Orlando City, appearing in the last five minutes (plus stoppage time) of their 5-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup semifinals. That result earned the Lions hosting rights for the Sept. 7 final against upset-driven USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC, where both a trophy and a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot will be on the line.

As Gioacchini works towards an increased role and minutes, Muzzi is confident his USMNT case will only improve. The versatile forward has three goals in eight caps, helping the Yanks secure the 2021 Gold Cup title, though didn’t appear in any World Cup qualifiers as a Qatar 2022 spot was booked.

"It's one of those where we've got a great player that maybe was not getting the proper attention abroad for whatever reason,” Muzzi said. “And he gets a chance to get closer to the national team, to the eyes of Gregg [Berhalter] and his staff. Niko is a really exciting young player and he needs to have more chances to show his game. … I think he'll bring a lot to us and we're able to bring a lot to him as well.”

Muzzi drew parallels between Gioacchini and USMNT defender Shaq Moore both joining MLS during the summer transfer window after the latter recently left Spanish second-division side CD Tenerife to bolster Nashville SC’s backline. Moore, who’s earned 15 caps, appeared in four World Cup qualifiers and is pushing to make Berhalter’s 26-man roster for this fall’s tournament in a crowded right-back group.