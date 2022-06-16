Adam Buksa: Transfer from New England Revolution to Lens proved doubters wrong

By transferring Buksa to Lens, New England now have an open DP spot to work with during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window (runs July 7 to Aug. 4). Arena has said the Revs are “actively looking at potential” signings, setting up a potentially transformative summer for a club that’s become a bigger player on the international market.

“We accomplished great things, especially in the season 2021 when we won the Supporters’ Shield and we broke the [points] record,” Buksa said. “So I think there is more to come for the team, for me personally as well. Now my new adventure begins in Europe. I’m very happy for that and I’m also very excited to see how Revs win MLS Cup very soon. I’m sure of that.”