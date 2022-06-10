Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer

For the first time since December 2019, thanks to Adam Buksa’s reported $10 million transfer to Ligue 1’s RC Lens earlier this week, the New England Revolution have an open Designated Player spot.

“We will use the next transfer window to hopefully supplement our roster,” Arena said before Sunday’s visit to Sporting Kansas City (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes). “There's a few positions we think we can strengthen. I'm not sure which one or a couple we’ll decide to fill, but we're actively looking at potential transfer moves for the July window."

Head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena didn’t get into too many specifics when discussing the outgoing move Friday afternoon, but they’re planning to be active.

Naturally, inquiring minds wonder what the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners have up their sleeve for the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 7 through Aug. 4.

Internal options, DP interest

New England’s No. 9 options aren’t exactly barren now that Buksa, likely a World Cup-bound player with Poland, has departed two-and-a-half years after joining from his home country’s top flight. Arena is eager for Gustavo Bou, one of two remaining DPs alongside reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and No. 10 Carles Gil, to reintegrate after an injury has limited him to just four league games this year. Bou had 15g/9a a year ago, and Arena billed him as “arguably our best goalscorer” in Friday’s media availability.

They’re also expecting former US men’s national team forward Jozy Altidore to be approaching full fitness after acquiring him in free agency this past February. Altidore, who departed Toronto FC via an offseason buyout, has one goal in just over 300 minutes (10 appearances) this year. Both Altidore and Bou are 32 years old, bringing a veteran presence as opposed to the 25-year-old Buksa.

Perhaps a DP striker joins the mix, a formula that proved remarkably effective a year ago.

“It also gives us the flexibility now to bring in another Designated Player, whether it’s this year or next, and improve our roster,” Arena said in a 98.5 The Sports Hub interview. “The money will be spent wisely.”

Arena doesn’t seem married to bringing in a No. 9, referencing other areas of need for a team that’s currently outside the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture looking in. They’re in 11th place with a 4W-5L-4D record.