USA World Cup roster prediction: Who makes the 2026 squad?

It's nearly time to see which 26 players will represent the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Editor’s Note: Alejandro Bedoya represented the United States from 2010-17, making four of his 66 international appearances at the 2014 World Cup. He is now in his 11th season as a midfielder for the Philadelphia Union and is a two-time Supporters’ Shield champion.

I think Pochettino will lean heavily on familiarity and culture. That informs much of my squad as the USMNT build towards their June 12 opener vs. Paraguay.

I’ve been in the players’ shoes before, narrowly missing out on the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before making the USMNT squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. You work so hard to make these teams, and hope you’ve done all you can to merit a roster spot. The sacrifices, the hard work, the ups and downs… these periods aren’t easy.

Before Mauricio Pochettino unveils his roster in New York City on May 26, I’m putting on my coach hat and predicting who makes the squad for the once-in-a-lifetime tournament on home soil.

As for the third goalkeeper spot, I think Chris Brady has the edge over Patrick Schulte from Columbus . He’s a glue guy and keeps showing his potential with Chicago .

Turner brings World Cup experience from Qatar 2022 and is performing well for a strong New England team. But Freese had a great 2025 with the USMNT and is clearly trusted by the coaching staff.

They’ll battle it out in training sessions and intrasquad games. I could even see them splitting who starts the two pre-World Cup friendlies vs. Senegal and Germany.

Between Matt Freese and Matt Turner , who starts for the USMNT this summer? I think it’s up in the air.

From this, I think two Bundesliga guys – Noahkai Banks and Joe Scally – miss out. Banks seems to be trying to see if he fits with the US or Germany, and Scally’s club form hasn’t fully translated to the international game lately.

On the right, we all know Dest’s quality on the ball and how dangerous he is on the dribble. I’ve got Orlando City alum Alex Freeman as another option, and remember that he can play as a right-sided center back in a back three as well.

Jedi Robinson is your starting left back and is one of the team’s best players on his day. Then, I see Max Arfsten as another option on the left. He’s not really a defense-first player, but he brings some true quality in attacking phases.

Now, I think McKenzie’s spot means Miles Robinson misses out. He just hasn’t been fully healthy for FC Cincinnati , and it’s hard to bring a center back who’s not consistently playing 90 minutes.

Maybe it’s my Philadelphia Union bias, but I like Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty as center backs. McKenzie has been a consistent starter in Ligue 1 for Toulouse, while Trusty is coming off a title-winning season with Celtic in Scotland and brings a unique profile.

I also think Tim Ream is on the plane and could be a key starter. Yes, he isn’t as fast or as agile anymore. But he brings soccer IQ and experience that’s hard to replace.

We’ll start with Chris Richards, who is an absolute lock and the back-line anchor. Hopefully, he’s fully healthy and can lead the group.

MIDFIELDERS (9)

Tyler Adams - AFC Bournemouth

Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake

Weston McKennie - Juventus FC

Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC

Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders FC

Gio Reyna - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tanner Tessmann - Lyon

Malik Tillman - Bayer Leverkusen

Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are two of the first names on the teamsheet. They’re that important for the USMNT, both on the field and emotionally.

If he’s healthy, Tanner Tessmann makes it as another deep-lying player. And then there’s Malik Tillman, who’s had some really bright moments while driving the attack forward and connecting play.

Diego Luna is a no-brainer in my view. He’s been impressive for RSL since returning from injury, and Pochettino likes his attitude and commitment. He can do the dirty work and also make a difference in the final third.

Gio Reyna has done enough to make the squad. He’s playing more for Borussia Mönchengladbach and has proven he can provide a spark. His unpredictability and game-changing plays can be super valuable in a tournament setting.

Based on form, I think Sebastian Berhalter has to be there. He’s playing so well for Vancouver, providing goals and assists, and bringing some of that nastiness Pochettino talks about. When you add in his set-piece ability, there’s a lot to like.

Jack McGlynn brings a skill set that almost nobody else in the program has. With his left foot, he has the vision and ability to play balls that can break teams down and unlock a defense. His long-range shooting is a threat, too. I think Jack can be a serious asset at the World Cup.