A USMNT obsessive’s guide: What to care about in the new European season

Right off the bat, I will admit the title of this column is misleading. That’s not because it’s not aimed at US men’s national team obsessives – it is, and if you’re reading this, you are – but because it’s not really about what to focus on for this whole season. Rather, the focus is on a much narrower band of about the next 12 weeks, between now and when Gregg Berhalter names the USMNT’s (likely) 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

For now, though, let’s get locked in on the job at hand. Here’s what we should all be watching between now and November:

After that tournament, well, the focus will shift pretty dramatically. And we will assuredly all cross that bridge when we come to it.

And here is the good news: with the exception of McKennie’s recently injured shoulder (reports are that it’ll sideline him for three weeks) and Miles Robinson’s Achilles’ (we’ll see him in 2023), the entire player pool seems to be healthy. We’re even getting Reyna preseason comps:

It was just an avalanche, one the US were lucky to survive. I am so glad we’re through with qualifying.

Now, there is a flip side. In this instance, it’s that the US got lucky with the health of Jedi and Tyler Adams – arguably the two most irreplaceable players in the pool. Jedi started 11 of 14 qualifiers, and appeared in 13, while Adams also appeared in 13, with 12 starts. The two-way stability and dynamism those guys provided while surrounded by the walking wounded was not just necessary; it was essential.

That’s not even mentioning the injuries that sidelined or slowed guys like Yunus Musah, Brenden Aaronson, Reggie Cannon, Zack Steffen, Jordan Morris , Paul Arriola and any number of others. Do you remember that in the most important game of the Ocho, Berhalter had to go all the way down to his fourth-string right back? I’ve been watching World Cup qualifying in Concacaf for 35 years and I can never, ever remember a US coach having to dig like that. I’m not sure I can remember any coach of any country in this region having to dig like that.

The story of qualifying was, in a lot of ways, one in which the US weren’t able to build any game-to-game rhythm, let alone window-to-window. That spate of injuries to write-them-in-pen starters was the proximate cause.

Oh, Weston McKennie just separated his shoulder? It happens. Antonee Robinson playing through pain and maybe constantly on the verge of surgery ? Makes sense. Matt Turner got freaking frostbite??? Ok no, that one was made up. But he did miss time with a still weirdly opaque foot injury this winter.

This is far and away the most important issue, and one that has become so common for the US that it barely even sparks conversation anymore when someone in the projected XI goes down with one sort of knock or another.

If not, well, you remember what the rest of qualifying was like. So no matter who you’re watching, pray for their hamstrings.

Still, if it stays this way through November, then the US stands a damn good chance of playing the type of intricate, cohesive ball we saw in both qualifiers against Mexico and in the dominant, clinching home win over Panama.

It is incredibly, INCREDIBLY good to see Gio Reyna playing soccer again, but I will not let myself get used to it.

For what it’s worth, if it’s not Richards then the smart money is on Long. Truth be told, it might be on Long anyway.

If he loses that fight and doesn’t manage to become a regular right away, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be starting alongside Zimmerman in November.

That is, of course, if he plays. Palace already have two high-quality starting CBs in Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, and while there are rumors that Guehi is wanted by Tottenham, nothing appears to be imminent. So chances are that Richards will have to fight for time.

Zimmerman and Richards started two of those games together, so they have at least some understanding, and Richards’ ability in distribution puts his ceiling higher than Long or Cameron Carter-Vickers (CCV is no sure thing for the roster, but I do expect him to be on the plane come November ahead of Erik Palmer-Brown, who I’ve got lower on the depth chart).

A few strong months from Richards, who just moved to Crystal Palace from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of around $15 million, could change that. Richards was arguably on the way to making his case for the job ahead of Miles Robinson last year, as he started four of five qualifiers from the end of the second window to the middle of the fourth – which is when he suffered the injury that ruled him out for the rest of the Ocho.

An upshot from all of the above was the rise of Zimmerman, who’s now the only written-in-pen starter in central defense.

My guess is there are only two things that could change the above. One is for Turner to beat out Aaron Ramsdale for the starting job in North London. The other is for Steffen to play himself out of the starting job in Middlesbrough:

Will it matter? When Turner was playing and Steffen wasn’t, it didn’t. Now that it’s likely to be the opposite – Steffen started this past weekend, and there’s little chance Turner will be in the XI for the Gunners when the EPL season kicks off – it seems like that’ll only solidify Berhalter’s depth chart no matter how big a booster he is of Turner’s transfer.

Of course, this summer Turner got the same kind of move that Steffen got three years ago, except to Arsenal instead of Man City. Turner’s now most likely a back-up in the months and years to come, which means he will be not playing at as high a level as Steffen was not playing the past couple of years, which apparently is a very good thing. Berhalter was reportedly “ a big booster of the move , telling Turner in January he thought it was a good step for his career and that it would challenge him in the ways he needed to be challenged,” as related by Sam Stejskal of The Athletic.

Even when Zack Steffen wasn’t playing for Manchester City, or when he was playing and making catastrophic errors, if he was healthy then he was Berhalter’s first choice for the US. Thus, with Steffen moving to Middlesbrough on loan and presumably sharpening up with regular playing time in the Championship, it seems a pretty good bet that he’ll retain the No. 1 kit for the US over Matt Turner.

Steffen is hilarious because his body language makes you think that he's bouta lace a pass but then he ends up doing this pic.twitter.com/j8sqiIAnpE

But if it doesn’t, then Berhalter could find himself choosing between a couple of backups for the biggest games of his coaching career. I simply do not think that’s ideal.

I wouldn’t be shocked if that happened. Hopefully it doesn’t – hopefully weekly playing time gets Steffen up to the level his talent suggests is possible, and gets the types of massive errors that characterized his qualifying campaign for the US and City’s past two FA Cup exits out of his system.

What I’m saying is that for reasons involving either fitness or form, my hopes are not particularly high with this group. But if any of them start banging in goals with their current clubs – and I’ll say that’s especially true of Pefok (Union Berlin) and Pepi (Augsburg) in the Bundesliga – they should be brought into September camp.

Meanwhile the guy who was supposed to be this cycle’s starting No. 9, Josh Sargent, is now a low-usage defensive winger for Norwich City in the Championship. He has scored in three of his past 48 appearances across all competitions for club and country.

I think that book is still open on young Ricardo Pepi, though it’s now coming up on a full calendar year since he’s scored for club or country. It is hard to imagine him working his way back into the picture if he’s not putting the ball into the back of the net.

Berhalter was a striker whisperer as the Columbus Crew ’s head coach, getting consistency and career years out of Kei Kamara , Ola Kamara and Gyasi Zardes – all true No. 9s. And yet with the national team, Jordan Pefok, Daryl Dike or Haji Wright have all looked somewhat to completely lost, to the point that it kind of feels like Berhalter’s already closed the book on them.

Jedi had a superhuman workload for the US in qualifying. In part it’s because he’s wired that way – he’s a prototypical overlapping fullback who’s at his best when going endline to endline – and in part it’s because that’s what the system tends to demand of the left back.

And that’s a little bit scary because there is no reliable like-for-like replacement for Robinson. Sam Vines and George Bello are both supposed to be that, but Vines wasn’t up for it physically in his Gold Cup appearances (he played scared) and then didn’t play a minute during qualifying, while Bello just seems to struggle with the speed of games at the professional level.

This season is off to a better start for Vines, who has started both Belgian league games for Royal Antwerp thus far, and registered an assist. Bello has had a rougher beginning in the 2. Bundesliga as Arminia Bielefeld have dropped their first two league games. He’s started just once in three games across all competitions.

The Europe-based wildcard here is young Kevin Paredes. He barely got off the bench for Wolfsburg after he moved in January, and during this preseason he’s played winger, wingback and central midfielder – never technically lining up at fullback. And even last December with the US in that weird camp ahead of the Bosnia friendly, he was used mostly on the wing rather than at fullback.

But he was superb as a full-time wingback last year for D.C. United and I think he’s got the highest upside of anyone even potentially in the discussion as Jedi’s back-up. He has the skill to go with his endline-to-endline speed and stamina, and is an animal in 1v1 duels.

If Paredes gets on the field in a wingback role, that might be enough for him to jump to the top of this list. But, of course, he didn’t feature at all in Wolfsburg’s DfB Pokal opener, so I might’ve just wasted your life for three paragraphs.