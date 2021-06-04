5 MLS teams happiest to see the international break

Some teams are scuffling, others have injury woes they'd like to melt away. The Reds have both and then some to worry about these days, namely figuring out what to do with Jozy Altidore. Toronto FC have one lonely win to start the Chris Armas era, and it's reasonable to surmise a turnaround is at hand if Alejandro Pozuelo gets in the starting lineup for the first time this season.