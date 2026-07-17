Columbus Crew sign defender Eric Bailly

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Columbus Crew have signed center back Eric Bailly through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28 and 2028-29 MLS seasons, the club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old Ivory Coast international defender joins as a free agent. He last featured for LaLiga side Real Oviedo.

Bailly has spent his entire professional career in Europe, tallying 3g/2a in 260 matches. Aside from Oviedo, he's played for Manchester United, Villarreal, Marseille, Beşiktaş and Espanyol – leading to UEFA Europa League, EFL Cup and FA Community Shield titles.

Internationally, Bailly has scored two goals in 49 caps with Ivory Coast.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to Columbus. His experience at the highest levels of the game, combined with his defensive quality, leadership and composure, will strengthen our backline and have an impact on our roster,” said general manager Issa Tall.