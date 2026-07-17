Orlando City sign homegrown defender Clovis Archange

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Orlando City have signed homegrown defender Clovis Archange, the club announced Friday.

The 18-year-old Canadian youth international is under contract through 2027, with options for the 2028 and 2029 calendar years.

“We are proud to see Clovis take this next step after progressing through our academy and Orlando City B and his journey with his national team,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “His journey reflects the pathway we have built here at the club, where young players are developed with a clear vision for the professional level.

"Clovis has shown resilience, strong character and a commitment to his growth, and we believe he has the foundation to continue evolving within our first team environment.”

Archange has featured with the Lions' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Orlando City B, seven times over the past two seasons.

Internationally, the center back has played for Canada at the U-17 and U-20 levels.