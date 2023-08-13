22 Under 22: Who are midseason frontrunners?

With Leagues Cup entering its final rounds, I’ve found time to pick my head up, take a breath and put the microscope on this year’s crop of 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR hopefuls.

Since I am still coming off the longest hiatus of my professional career and don’t really remember how to write just yet, I am going to rely on bullet points and the good faith of you, dear reader, to get the idea that I’m trying to convey here:

• Developing young players (especially ones who come through the academy) remains the most exciting thing most MLS teams can do, because talent development is the golden ticket to global relevance and, eventually, sustained excellence.

• Some MLS teams are better than others at this part of club building, though nobody’s quite mastered it. That’s because it takes time and vision and infrastructure and institutional knowledge and on-the-ground knowhow, and oh yeah, as you’re building all of that other teams – some in MLS, some from elsewhere in the world – are seeing what you’re building and are doing their best to hire away the people who are building it.

Which is to say it’s all a delicate dance and it’s easier to say “We want to be Ajax or Sporting CP!” than it is to go out there and become Ajax or Sporting CP.

But it’s been fun to watch a few of our locals give it a try, and even more fun is we’re seeing more teams take up the baton passed down by the youth development trend-setters: FC Dallas, RBNY, CF Montréal, Real Salt Lake, NYCFC and the Philadelphia Union.