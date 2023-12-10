Columbus Crew live their MLS Cup dream: "Impossible is just an opinion"

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Finals are often tense, and MLS Cup, the biggest league trophy on offer, is no different.

Columbus, in just their first year under Nancy, lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy with a comprehensive 2-1 win Saturday over defending champions LAFC at Lower.com Field. It was the Crew's third-ever MLS Cup triumph, building off 2008 and 2020 trophies, plus denying the Black & Gold's repeat dream.

“Because if we lose, we cry. So we showed them pictures of them when they were young. And we had a good laugh because that was the purpose.”

“You know, it's funny because before the game we laugh a lot during my big pregame speech, because I wanted to tell them that I don't have to talk with them regarding the winning part, because as a kid we want to win already,” said Nancy in the post-match press conference.

That’s why Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy made sure to lighten the mood in the locker room pre-match by showing his team photos of each player as a kid, with an added reminder of why they all play the game.

NancyBall wins the day

With the stadium’s Nordecke supporters’ group section delivering raucous noise from first kick to final whistle, Nancy’s side put on a show. In typical Crew fashion, they tallied goal contributions not only from their star striker, Cucho Hernández (33rd-minute penalty kick), but from less-heralded talents, as center back Malte Amundsen delivered an unworldly pass to wingback Yaw Yeboah to double the lead just four minutes later.

In any other system, the second goal’s 11-pass sequence that was finished off by two defenders would be a collector’s item. Under Nancy, it was routine.

“I think we’ve seen that a couple of times this year, Malte playing that pass,” homegrown and MLS All-Star midfielder Aidan Morris said after the match. “I've been out there a few times after training doing a drill and seeing him work on it with Yaw, just the two of them out there. Their relationship is amazing, so it came as no surprise to me when I saw him look up for that pass.”

In lockstep with Nancy’s pregame speech reminding his team to play loose, one of the Crew’s key missions for the match was to play bold and on the front foot. Perhaps ironically, the approach crystalized for Nancy with the team’s lone loss in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, a 4-2 decision in their Round One Best-of-3 series against Atlanta United.

“The second game against Atlanta, we lost the game not because of the quality of Atlanta but because we were not brave and courageous,” said Nancy after the match. “So the way we play, I want them to attack. To be smart, but to attack.”

Asked if any other coach in his six-club career would have a similar reaction to a 4-2 loss, Amundsen was emphatic: “No. This coach is incredible. We owe him everything for this MLS Cup.”

Winger Alexandru Matan, one of many Crew players to see an uptick in playing time and career trajectory under Nancy, described the attack-minded philosophy a little more colorfully.