2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings

A massive double game week presents fantasy managers with a good opportunity to make some big moves on the leaderboards. With two bites at the apple, big points are in store if the stars align.
Let’s dive right in and look at the top plays and values at each position. Twenty MLS squads are competing twice from Wednesday through Sunday.
Teams NOT on a DGW: ATL, CIN, CLB, CLT, NE, ORL, RSL, TOR
Goalkeepers
Joe Willis posted the first clean sheet in GEODIS Park history in Week 10, and with a pair of home games in Week 12, Nashville SC's goalkeeper is in a good spot to turn up with another shutout.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
|
$8.5
|
2. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA, at POR
|
$8.4
|
3. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$8.7
|
4. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$7.5
|
5. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$6.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
at NSH, vs. RSL
|
$5.5
|
2. Cody Cropper
|
VAN
|
vs. DAL, at CTL
|
$4.0
|
3. Jimmy Maurer
|
DAL
|
at VAN, vs. MIN
|
$5.6
Defenders
Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner boasts the most fantasy points of any DGW defender in the player pool, and with favorable matchups versus Inter Miami CF and Portland Timbers, he’ll be a popular play in Week 12.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA, at POR
|
$10.2
|
2. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
|
$8.1
|
3. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. NYC, vs. TOR
|
$10.1
|
4. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$10.0
|
5. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$7.0
|
6. Aaron Long
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$9.5
|
7. Julio Cascante
|
ATX
|
at LAFC, vs. ORL
|
$9.4
|
8. Bill Tuiloma
|
POR
|
at SJ, vs. PHI
|
$8.3
|
9. Diego Palacios
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX, at CLB
|
$8.5
|
10. Alistair Johnston
|
MTL
|
at NSH, vs. RSL
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Donovan Pines
|
DC
|
vs. NYC, vs. TOR
|
$5.9
|
2. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
|
SEA
|
at HOU, at COL
|
$5.0
|
3. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
at HOU, at COL
|
$4.8
Midfielders
Hany Mukhtar hasn’t quite lived up to the fantasy stud he was in 2021, but he’s been knocking at the door and a breakout week looks to be in order. With a pair of favorable home games versus CF Montréal and Atlanta United, look for Nashville SC's top threat to be among the top fantasy plays in Week 12.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
|
$10.0
|
2. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$9.8
|
3. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at NSH, vs. RSL
|
$12.2
|
4. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATC
|
at LAFC, vs. ORL
|
$11.1
|
5. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
at HOU, at COL
|
$9.1
|
6. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. LA, at DAL
|
$11.1
|
7. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$10.5
|
8. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA, at POR
|
$10.2
|
9. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at SJ, vs. PHI
|
$9.4
|
10. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$9.8
|
11. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. LA, at DAL
|
$9.6
|
12. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at RBNY, at NYC
|
$9.6
|
13. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$9.7
|
14. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. COL, at SJ
|
$8.2
|
15. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
at VAN, vs. MIN
|
$9.1
|
16. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$9.1
|
17. Luquinhas
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$8.1
|
18. Mark Delgado
|
LA
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$9.7
|
19. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
at HOU, at COL
|
$7.1
|
20. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
at HOU, at COL
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
at SJ, vs. PHI
|
$6.0
|
2. Joaquin Torres
|
MTL
|
at NSH, vs. RSL
|
$5.9
|
3. Eryk Williamson
|
POR
|
at SJ, vs. PHI
|
$5.1
Forwards
Valentin "Taty" Castellanos scored again in Week 11, making it six goals and one assist over his last four outings. With several matches in Week 12, look for NYCFC's talisman to continue his tear as one of the most lethal goalscorers in Major League Soccer.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$10.6
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. ATX, at CLB
|
$9.6
|
3. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at VAN, vs. MIN
|
$9.7
|
4. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$8.5
|
5. Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
vs. NYC, vs. TOR
|
$10.4
|
6. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs. CHI, at MIA
|
$8.2
|
7. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$8.7
|
8. Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$9.0
|
9. Diego Costa
|
LA
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$6.6
|
10. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
at SKC, vs. SEA
|
$9.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$5.7
|
2. CJ Sapong
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
|
$6.8
|
3. Gyasi Zardes
|
COL
|
at SKC, vs. SEA
|
$5.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
|
$10.0
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at DC, vs. CHI
|
$10.6
|
3. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. POR, vs. SKC
|
$9.8
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to fantasy manager Cameron Troshynski, who led Fording a Salloi Body of Walter to the top of the Week 11 leaderboard! A massive 35 points off the bench helped Troshynski earn a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for his efforts.