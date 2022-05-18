Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

A massive double game week presents fantasy managers with a good opportunity to make some big moves on the leaderboards. With two bites at the apple, big points are in store if the stars align.

Let’s dive right in and look at the top plays and values at each position. Twenty MLS squads are competing twice from Wednesday through Sunday.

Teams NOT on a DGW: ATL, CIN, CLB, CLT, NE, ORL, RSL, TOR

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 12 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis posted the first clean sheet in GEODIS Park history in Week 10, and with a pair of home games in Week 12, Nashville SC's goalkeeper is in a good spot to turn up with another shutout.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
$8.5
2. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. MIA, at POR
$8.4
3. Sean Johnson
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$8.7
4. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CHI, at MIA
$7.5
5. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$6.3
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Breza
MTL
at NSH, vs. RSL
$5.5
2. Cody Cropper
VAN
vs. DAL, at CTL
$4.0
3. Jimmy Maurer
DAL
at VAN, vs. MIN
$5.6

Defenders

Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner boasts the most fantasy points of any DGW defender in the player pool, and with favorable matchups versus Inter Miami CF and Portland Timbers, he’ll be a popular play in Week 12.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. MIA, at POR
$10.2
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
$8.1
3. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. NYC, vs. TOR
$10.1
4. Alexander Callens
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$10.0
5. Nathan
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$7.0
6. Aaron Long
RBNY
vs. CHI, at MIA
$9.5
7. Julio Cascante
ATX
at LAFC, vs. ORL
$9.4
8. Bill Tuiloma
POR
at SJ, vs. PHI
$8.3
9. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. ATX, at CLB
$8.5
10. Alistair Johnston
MTL
at NSH, vs. RSL
$6.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Donovan Pines
DC
vs. NYC, vs. TOR
$5.9
2. Yeimar Gomez Andrade
SEA
at HOU, at COL
$5.0
3. Alex Roldan
SEA
at HOU, at COL
$4.8

Midfielders

Hany Mukhtar hasn’t quite lived up to the fantasy stud he was in 2021, but he’s been knocking at the door and a breakout week looks to be in order. With a pair of favorable home games versus CF Montréal and Atlanta United, look for Nashville SC's top threat to be among the top fantasy plays in Week 12.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
$10.0
2. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$9.8
3. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at NSH, vs. RSL
$12.2
4. Sebastian Driussi
ATC
at LAFC, vs. ORL
$11.1
5. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at HOU, at COL
$9.1
6. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. LA, at DAL
$11.1
7. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. CHI, at MIA
$10.5
8. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. MIA, at POR
$10.2
9. Yimmi Chara
POR
at SJ, vs. PHI
$9.4
10. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$9.8
11. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. LA, at DAL
$9.6
12. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at RBNY, at NYC
$9.6
13. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$9.7
14. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. COL, at SJ
$8.2
15. Paul Arriola
DAL
at VAN, vs. MIN
$9.1
16. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$9.1
17. Luquinhas
RBNY
vs. CHI, at MIA
$8.1
18. Mark Delgado
LA
at MIN, vs. HOU
$9.7
19. Albert Rusnak
SEA
at HOU, at COL
$7.1
20. Cristian Roldan
SEA
at HOU, at COL
$8.6
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Blanco
POR
at SJ, vs. PHI
$6.0
2. Joaquin Torres
MTL
at NSH, vs. RSL
$5.9
3. Eryk Williamson
POR
at SJ, vs. PHI
$5.1

Forwards

Valentin "Taty" Castellanos scored again in Week 11, making it six goals and one assist over his last four outings. With several matches in Week 12, look for NYCFC's talisman to continue his tear as one of the most lethal goalscorers in Major League Soccer.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$10.6
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. ATX, at CLB
$9.6
3. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at VAN, vs. MIN
$9.7
4. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$8.5
5. Taxi Fountas
DC
vs. NYC, vs. TOR
$10.4
6. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs. CHI, at MIA
$8.2
7. Chicharito
LA
at MIN, vs. HOU
$8.7
8. Talles Magno
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$9.0
9. Diego Costa
LA
at MIN, vs. HOU
$6.6
10. Diego Rubio
COL
at SKC, vs. SEA
$9.5
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cade Cowell
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$5.7
2. CJ Sapong
NSH
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
$6.8
3. Gyasi Zardes
COL
at SKC, vs. SEA
$5.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MTL, vs. ATL
$10.0
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at DC, vs. CHI
$10.6
3. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. POR, vs. SKC
$9.8

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to fantasy manager Cameron Troshynski, who led Fording a Salloi Body of Walter to the top of the Week 11 leaderboard! A massive 35 points off the bench helped Troshynski earn a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for his efforts.

Image from iOS

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Week 12 prize!

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10