2022 MLS Fantasy Round 15 Positional Rankings

All teams will be in action for Round 15 of MLS Fantasy so get ready to load up on potential All-Stars.
The first match of the round will begin Friday night with FC Cincinnati hosting Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), so let’s dive right in to look at the top plays and values at each position.
Goalkeepers
Stefan Frei once again is a great option to start in between the sticks as the Seattle Sounders will host Sporting Kansas City (Saturday, 3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes) who are coming off a US Open Cup match during the midweek and rank in the bottom five of goals scored this season with 16.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$7.2
|
2. Steve Clark
|
HOU
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.5
|
3. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. NYC
|
$9.2
|
4. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.8
|
5. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs.CLT
|
$5.5
|
2. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
vs. ORL
|
$4.6
|
3. Rafa Romo
|
DC
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.5
Defenders
While the Philadelphia Union have a tough matchup at home against reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC (Sunday, 6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), Kai Wagner is a promising option in defense.
Wagner has the second-most fantasy points amongst defenders this season, behind Alexander Callens, and tallied 11 points when the Union faced NYCFC in Round 4. Moreover, the Cityzens are coming off a 3-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in USOC on Wednesday and are getting used to playing under interim head coach Nick Cushing.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. NYC
|
$11.1
|
2. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.9
|
3. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$6.3
|
4. Julio Cascante
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.5
|
5. Justen Glad
|
RSL
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.4
|
6. Adam Lundkvist
|
HOU
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.5
|
7. Rudy Camacho
|
MLT
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.2
|
8. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.8
|
9. Bill Tuiloma
|
POR
|
vs. COL
|
$9.3
|
10. Damion Lowe
|
MIA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nouhou Tolo
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$6.0
|
2. Jimmy Medranda
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$4.6
|
3. Jasper Loffelsend
|
RSL
|
vs. CLB
|
$4.4
Midfielders
If you are looking for a player that could shift your places in the standings Luciano Acosta is a good choice. After only playing 12 minutes for Cinncinati in Round 14, Acosta should be well-rested to put in a full shift against Orlando City.
Acosta has 103 fantasy points this season, trailing only Carles Gil (130) for most amongst midfielders. Yet he is still only owned by 6.22% of fantasy managers.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. VAN
|
$14.5
|
2. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. ORL
|
$12.4
|
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
ORL
|
vs.SKC
|
$10.1
|
4. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$11.1
|
5. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.3
|
6. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at DC
|
$11.5
|
7. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at MIA
|
$11.0
|
8. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
vs. LA
|
$11.0
|
9. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at CIN
|
$10.7
|
10. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at LAFC
|
$11.1
|
11. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
at ATX
|
$10.6
|
12. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. NYC
|
$10.3
|
13. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at SEA
|
$8.1
|
14. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
at TOR
|
$9.9
|
15. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.2
|
16. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. COL
|
$9.1
|
17. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. ATL
|
$11.0
|
18. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. LA
|
$9.9
|
19. Luquinhas
|
RBNY
|
at LAFC
|
$8.8
|
20. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Memo Rodriguez
|
HOU
|
vs. CHI
|
$4.7
|
2. Felipe Hernandez
|
SKC
|
at SEA
|
$4.8
|
3. Owen Wolff
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$4.8
Forwards
Sebastian Ferreira is primed for a breakout game for the Houston Dynamo, as they will play host to Chicago Fire FC (Saturday, 8 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter). The Paraguayan Designated Player has been directly involved in seven of the Dynamo's last nine goals (5 goals, 2 assists) and should fancy his chances to find the back of the net against the Fire who have just one win out of their eight away games.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Ferreira
|
HOU
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.4
|
2. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at NE
|
$9.3
|
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.6
|
4. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.0
|
5. Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.0
|
6. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.0
|
7. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at ATX
|
$9.7
|
8. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
at TOR
|
$9.8
|
9. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at SJ
|
$8.2
|
10. Maxi Urruti
|
ATX
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dejan Joveljic
|
LA
|
at SJ
|
$5.5
|
2. Fredy Montero
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.8
|
3. Andre Shinyashiki
|
CLT
|
at MTL
|
$5.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. VAN
|
$14.5
|
2. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. ORL
|
$12.4
|
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. SKC
|
$10.1
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to fantasy manager Alex Perez, who led Real Xalisco to the top of the Round 14 leaderboard! A massive 52 points off the bench helped Alex earn a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for their efforts.