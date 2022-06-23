Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 15 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

All teams will be in action for Round 15 of MLS Fantasy so get ready to load up on potential All-Stars.

The first match of the round will begin Friday night with FC Cincinnati hosting Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), so let’s dive right in to look at the top plays and values at each position.

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei once again is a great option to start in between the sticks as the Seattle Sounders will host Sporting Kansas City (Saturday, 3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes) who are coming off a US Open Cup match during the midweek and rank in the bottom five of goals scored this season with 16.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. SKC
$7.2
2. Steve Clark
HOU
vs. CHI
$8.5
3. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. NYC
$9.2
4. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. RBNY
$7.8
5. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. CLB
$8.9
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs.CLT
$5.5
2. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. ORL
$4.6
3. Rafa Romo
DC
vs. NSH
$5.5

Defenders

While the Philadelphia Union have a tough matchup at home against reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC (Sunday, 6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), Kai Wagner is a promising option in defense.

Wagner has the second-most fantasy points amongst defenders this season, behind Alexander Callens, and tallied 11 points when the Union faced NYCFC in Round 4. Moreover, the Cityzens are coming off a 3-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in USOC on Wednesday and are getting used to playing under interim head coach Nick Cushing.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NYC
$11.1
2. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. NSH
$9.9
3. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. SKC
$6.3
4. Julio Cascante
ATX
vs. DAL
$8.5
5. Justen Glad
RSL
vs. CLB
$10.4
6. Adam Lundkvist
HOU
vs. CHI
$7.5
7. Rudy Camacho
MLT
vs. CLT
$7.2
8. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. TOR
$10.8
9. Bill Tuiloma
POR
vs. COL
$9.3
10. Damion Lowe
MIA
vs. MIN
$8.9
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nouhou Tolo
SEA
vs. SKC
$6.0
2. Jimmy Medranda
SEA
vs. SKC
$4.6
3. Jasper Loffelsend
RSL
vs. CLB
$4.4

Midfielders

If you are looking for a player that could shift your places in the standings Luciano Acosta is a good choice. After only playing 12 minutes for Cinncinati in Round 14, Acosta should be well-rested to put in a full shift against Orlando City.

Acosta has 103 fantasy points this season, trailing only Carles Gil (130) for most amongst midfielders. Yet he is still only owned by 6.22% of fantasy managers.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. VAN
$14.5
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. ORL
$12.4
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
ORL
vs.SKC
$10.1
4. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. DAL
$11.1
5. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. CLB
$10.3
6. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at DC
$11.5
7. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at MIA
$11.0
8. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
vs. LA
$11.0
9. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
at CIN
$10.7
10. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at LAFC
$11.1
11. Paul Arriola
DAL
at ATX
$10.6
12. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. NYC
$10.3
13. Johnny Russell
SKC
at SEA
$8.1
14. Thiago Almada
ATL
at TOR
$9.9
15. Diego Fagundez
ATX
vs. DAL
$9.2
16. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. COL
$9.1
17. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. ATL
$11.0
18. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. LA
$9.9
19. Luquinhas
RBNY
at LAFC
$8.8
20. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. SKC
$8.6
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Memo Rodriguez
HOU
vs. CHI
$4.7
2. Felipe Hernandez
SKC
at SEA
$4.8
3. Owen Wolff
ATX
vs. DAL
$4.8

Forwards

Sebastian Ferreira is primed for a breakout game for the Houston Dynamo, as they will play host to Chicago Fire FC (Saturday, 8 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter). The Paraguayan Designated Player has been directly involved in seven of the Dynamo's last nine goals (5 goals, 2 assists) and should fancy his chances to find the back of the net against the Fire who have just one win out of their eight away games.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Ferreira
HOU
vs. CHI
$9.4
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
at NE
$9.3
3. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. SJ
$9.6
4. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. RBNY
$8.0
5. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. CLB
$9.0
6. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. ORL
$9.0
7. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at ATX
$9.7
8. Josef Martinez
ATL
at TOR
$9.8
9. Chicharito
LA
at SJ
$8.2
10. Maxi Urruti
ATX
vs. DAL
$7.3
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dejan Joveljic
LA
at SJ
$5.5
2. Fredy Montero
SEA
vs. SKC
$5.8
3. Andre Shinyashiki
CLT
at MTL
$5.8
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. VAN
$14.5
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. ORL
$12.4
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. SKC
$10.1

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to fantasy manager Alex Perez, who led Real Xalisco to the top of the Round 14 leaderboard! A massive 52 points off the bench helped Alex earn a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for their efforts.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W14

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 15 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

