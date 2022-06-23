2022 MLS Fantasy Round 15 Positional Rankings

Forwards

Sebastian Ferreira is primed for a breakout game for the Houston Dynamo, as they will play host to Chicago Fire FC (Saturday, 8 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter). The Paraguayan Designated Player has been directly involved in seven of the Dynamo's last nine goals (5 goals, 2 assists) and should fancy his chances to find the back of the net against the Fire who have just one win out of their eight away games.