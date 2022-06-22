2022 MLS All-Star voting update - June 22, 2022

Voting for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is underway. Here is a look at the top 10 vote-getters by position as of 12:00 pm ET on June 22. Cast your vote now!
Voting update
All players listed in alphabetical order
Forward/Winger (3 players)
- Araújo, Luiz (ATL)
- Arriola, Paul (DAL)
- Castellanos, Valentín (NYC)
- Chicharito (LA)
- Ebobisse, Jeremy (SJ)
- Ferreira, Jesús (DAL)
- Rubin, Rubio (RSL)
- Ruidíaz, Raúl (SEA)
- Vazquez, Brandon (CIN)
- Vela, Carlos (LAFC)
Attacking Midfielder (2 players)
- Acosta, Luciano (CIN)
- Almada, Thiago (ATL)
- Driussi, Sebastián (ATX)
- Gil, Carles (NE)
- Lodeiro, Nicolás (SEA)
- Mihailovic, Djordje (MTL)
- Moreno, Marcelino (ATL)
- Reynoso, Emanuel (MIN)
- Roldan, Cristian (SEA)
- Shaqiri, Xherdan (CHI)
Defensive Midfielder (1 player)
- Chara, Diego (POR)
- Delgado, Marco (LA)
- Gregore (MIA)
- João Paulo (SEA)
- Martínez, José (PHI)
- Morales, Alfredo (NYC)
- Nagbe, Darlington (CLB)
- Ring, Alexander (ATX)
- Sánchez, Ilie (LAFC)
- Wanyama, Victor (MTL)
Left Back (1 player)
- Amundsen, Malte (NYC)
- Edwards, Raheem (LA)
- Fuchs, Christian (CLT)
- Gutman, Andrew (ATL)
- Jones, DeJuan (NE)
- Moutinho, João (ORL)
- Palacios, Diego (LAFC)
- Tolkin, John (RBNY)
- Tolo, Nouhou (SEA)
- Wagner, Kai (PHI)
Center Back (2 players)
- Arreaga, Xavier (SEA)
- Callens, Alexander (NYC)
- Coulibaly, Sega (LA)
- David Murillo, Jesús (LAFC)
- Elliott, Jack (PHI)
- Franco, Alan (ATL)
- Gómez Andrade, Yeimar (SEA)
- Jansson, Robin (ORL)
- Long, Aaron (RBNY)
- Zimmerman, Walker (NSH)
Right Back (1 player)
- Araujo, Julián (LA)
- Bye, Brandon (NE)
- Harriel, Nathan (PHI)
- Herrera, Aaron (RSL)
- Johnston, Alistair (MTL)
- Lennon, Brooks (ATL)
- Lindsey, Jaylin (CLT)
- Roldan, Alex (SEA)
- Yedlin, DeAndre (MIA)
- Zusi, Graham (SKC)
Goalkeeper (1 player)
- Blake, Andre (PHI)
- Bond, Jonathan (LA)
- Coronel, Carlos (RBNY)
- Crépeau, Maxime (LAFC)
- Frei, Stefan (SEA)
- Gallese, Pedro (ORL)
- Johnson, Sean (NYC)
- Kahlina, Kristijan (CLT)
- St. Clair, Dayne (MIN)
- Slonina, Gabriel (CHI)
MLS All-Star Voting Process
26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC - ticket info
- 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
- 12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of the host team Minnesota United
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
- The full roster will be announced in August
Selecting the 12th player via voting:
- Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star.
- The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall (fans, media and players)
11 days of voting
Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.
- Voting starts: June 21 - Noon ET
- Voting ends: July 1 - 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (July 2)
- Fans may vote once per day
- VOTE NOW!