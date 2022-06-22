2022 MLS All-Star voting update - June 22, 2022

Voting for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is underway. Here is a look at the top 10 vote-getters by position as of 12:00 pm ET on June 22. Cast your vote now!

Voting update

All players listed in alphabetical order

Forward/Winger (3 players)

  • Araújo, Luiz (ATL)
  • Arriola, Paul (DAL)
  • Castellanos, Valentín (NYC)
  • Chicharito (LA)
  • Ebobisse, Jeremy (SJ)
  • Ferreira, Jesús (DAL)
  • Rubin, Rubio (RSL)
  • Ruidíaz, Raúl (SEA)
  • Vazquez, Brandon (CIN)
  • Vela, Carlos (LAFC)

Attacking Midfielder (2 players)

  • Acosta, Luciano (CIN)
  • Almada, Thiago (ATL)
  • Driussi, Sebastián (ATX)
  • Gil, Carles (NE)
  • Lodeiro, Nicolás (SEA)
  • Mihailovic, Djordje (MTL)
  • Moreno, Marcelino (ATL)
  • Reynoso, Emanuel (MIN)
  • Roldan, Cristian (SEA)
  • Shaqiri, Xherdan (CHI)

Defensive Midfielder (1 player)

  • Chara, Diego (POR)
  • Delgado, Marco (LA)
  • Gregore (MIA)
  • João Paulo (SEA)
  • Martínez, José (PHI)
  • Morales, Alfredo (NYC)
  • Nagbe, Darlington (CLB)
  • Ring, Alexander (ATX)
  • Sánchez, Ilie (LAFC)
  • Wanyama, Victor (MTL)

Left Back (1 player)

  • Amundsen, Malte (NYC)
  • Edwards, Raheem (LA)
  • Fuchs, Christian (CLT)
  • Gutman, Andrew (ATL)
  • Jones, DeJuan (NE)
  • Moutinho, João (ORL)
  • Palacios, Diego (LAFC)
  • Tolkin, John (RBNY)
  • Tolo, Nouhou (SEA)
  • Wagner, Kai (PHI)

Center Back (2 players)

  • Arreaga, Xavier (SEA)
  • Callens, Alexander (NYC)
  • Coulibaly, Sega (LA)
  • David Murillo, Jesús (LAFC)
  • Elliott, Jack (PHI)
  • Franco, Alan (ATL)
  • Gómez Andrade, Yeimar (SEA)
  • Jansson, Robin (ORL)
  • Long, Aaron (RBNY)
  • Zimmerman, Walker (NSH)

Right Back (1 player)

  • Araujo, Julián (LA)
  • Bye, Brandon (NE)
  • Harriel, Nathan (PHI)
  • Herrera, Aaron (RSL)
  • Johnston, Alistair (MTL)
  • Lennon, Brooks (ATL)
  • Lindsey, Jaylin (CLT)
  • Roldan, Alex (SEA)
  • Yedlin, DeAndre (MIA)
  • Zusi, Graham (SKC)

Goalkeeper (1 player)

  • Blake, Andre (PHI)
  • Bond, Jonathan (LA)
  • Coronel, Carlos (RBNY)
  • Crépeau, Maxime (LAFC)
  • Frei, Stefan (SEA)
  • Gallese, Pedro (ORL)
  • Johnson, Sean (NYC)
  • Kahlina, Kristijan (CLT)
  • St. Clair, Dayne (MIN)
  • Slonina, Gabriel (CHI)
MLS All-Star Voting Process

26 players will be selected for the All-Star Game on August 10 at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC - ticket info

  • 12 players determined by a combined vote of fan, media and players
  • 12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of the host team Minnesota United
  • 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
  • The full roster will be announced in August

Selecting the 12th player via voting:

  • Players, fans and reporters will cast their votes for 11 players. The top player in each position from the combined vote will be named an All-Star.
  • The twelfth player honored will be the one with the next-highest amount of votes overall (fans, media and players)

11 days of voting

Fans can vote on MLSsoccer.com or the MLS app.

  • Voting starts: June 21 - Noon ET
  • Voting ends: July 1 - 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 AM ET (July 2)
  • Fans may vote once per day
  • VOTE NOW!
MLS All-Star Game

