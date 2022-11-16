League Announcement

2022 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

Waivers

On Thursday, Nov. 17 (5 pm ET), the End-of-Year Waivers process gives the clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2022 standings the first opportunities to select players who are out of contract at the end of the year, whose options are not exercised, who are not subject to first right of refusal, and who are not eligible for Free Agency or Re-Entry Draft.

Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, D.C. United will select first. The 2022 MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Football Club will have the 28th pick, and expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will have the 29th selection to end each round.

2022 MLS Year-End Waivers Rules & Procedures

End-of-Year Waivers List

  • Castellano, Jesús - New York Red Bulls
  • Ferdinand, Keesean - CF Montréal
  • Fernandes, Thiago - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Fuentes, Gilbert - San Jose Earthquakes
  • Garcia, Christopher - Real Salt Lake
  • Giraldo, Tomas - CF Montréal
  • Henry, Doneil - Toronto FC
  • Hoffmann, Ian - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Ocampo-Chávez, Alfonso - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Palomino, Marcelo - Houston Dynamo FC
  • Quiñónez, Joshué - FC Dallas
  • Rad, Kaveh - Sporting Kansas City
  • Redžić, Benjamin - FC Dallas
  • Reynolds, Andre - Chicago Fire FC
  • Roberts, Thomas - FC Dallas
  • Sunderland, Beckham - FC Cincinnati
  • Turner, Cole - Philadelphia Union

Waiver Order

  1. D.C. United
  2. Toronto FC
  3. San Jose Earthquakes
  4. Houston Dynamo FC
  5. Chicago Fire FC
  6. Atlanta United FC
  7. Sporting Kansas City
  8. Seattle Sounders FC
  9. New England Revolution
  10. Charlotte FC
  11. Colorado Rapids
  12. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  13. Columbus Crew
  14. Portland Timbers
  15. Real Salt Lake
  16. Orlando City SC
  17. Inter Miami CF
  18. Minnesota United FC
  19. Nashville SC
  20. New York Red Bulls
  21. FC Cincinnati
  22. LA Galaxy
  23. FC Dallas
  24. CF Montréal
  25. New York City FC
  26. Austin FC
  27. Philadelphia Union
  28. Los Angeles Football Club
  29. St. Louis City SC
