2022 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

On Thursday, Nov. 17 (5 pm ET), the End-of-Year Waivers process gives the clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2022 standings the first opportunities to select players who are out of contract at the end of the year, whose options are not exercised, who are not subject to first right of refusal, and who are not eligible for Free Agency or Re-Entry Draft.
Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, D.C. United will select first. The 2022 MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Football Club will have the 28th pick, and expansion club St. Louis CITY SC will have the 29th selection to end each round.
End-of-Year Waivers List
- Castellano, Jesús - New York Red Bulls
- Ferdinand, Keesean - CF Montréal
- Fernandes, Thiago - Houston Dynamo FC
- Fuentes, Gilbert - San Jose Earthquakes
- Garcia, Christopher - Real Salt Lake
- Giraldo, Tomas - CF Montréal
- Henry, Doneil - Toronto FC
- Hoffmann, Ian - Houston Dynamo FC
- Ocampo-Chávez, Alfonso - Seattle Sounders FC
- Palomino, Marcelo - Houston Dynamo FC
- Quiñónez, Joshué - FC Dallas
- Rad, Kaveh - Sporting Kansas City
- Redžić, Benjamin - FC Dallas
- Reynolds, Andre - Chicago Fire FC
- Roberts, Thomas - FC Dallas
- Sunderland, Beckham - FC Cincinnati
- Turner, Cole - Philadelphia Union
Waiver Order
- D.C. United
- Toronto FC
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- Seattle Sounders FC
- New England Revolution
- Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Columbus Crew
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- Orlando City SC
- Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC
- New York Red Bulls
- FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas
- CF Montréal
- New York City FC
- Austin FC
- Philadelphia Union
- Los Angeles Football Club
- St. Louis City SC