2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team stands after Week 1

After last weekend's fixtures opened the 2021 MLS season, MLS Cup odds have been refreshed.

LAFC remain the oddsmakers' favorites following Week 1 thanks to a 2-0 win over expansion side Austin FC. The Seattle Sounders remained in second place after beginning their season with a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United FC, but closed the gap by improving from +800 to +700.

Going the other way, Minnesota had the biggest setback, going from +2500 to +2800 following their loss at the Sounders.