2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team stands after Week 1

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

After last weekend's fixtures opened the 2021 MLS season, MLS Cup odds have been refreshed.

LAFC remain the oddsmakers' favorites following Week 1 thanks to a 2-0 win over expansion side Austin FC. The Seattle Sounders remained in second place after beginning their season with a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United FC, but closed the gap by improving from +800 to +700.

The biggest winners after Week 1 were Houston Dynamo FC and D.C. United, who both vaulted from +10000 to +8000 after their respective wins over San Jose and New York City FC. CF Montréal also made a big jump, going from +5000 to +4000 after beating Toronto FC.

Going the other way, Minnesota had the biggest setback, going from +2500 to +2800 following their loss at the Sounders.

Check out the full rundown below:

BetMGM MLS Highlights: Championship Odds
Team
Odds
LAFC
+500
Seattle Sounders
+700
Columbus Crew SC
+900
Toronto FC
+1100
New York City FC
+1200
Philadelphia Union
+1200
Orlando City SC
+1600
Sporting Kansas City
+1600
Portland Timbers
+2000
Atlanta United
+2200
Inter Miami CF
+2200
New York Red Bulls
+2500
LA Galaxy
+2500
New England Revolution
+2500
Minnesota United FC
+2800
FC Dallas
+3300
Chicago Fire FC
+3300
CF Montréal
+4000
Colorado Rapids
+4000
FC Cincinnati
+5000
Nashville SC
+5000
Real Salt Lake
+6600
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+6600
Houston Dynamo FC
+8000
San Jose Earthquakes
+8000
Austin FC
+8000
D.C. United
+8000
Los Angeles Football Club

Advertising

Related Stories

LAFC pay tribute to 3252 vice president Mo Fascio in season opener
Recap: LAFC 2, Austin FC 0
"My fault": LAFC mistakenly sub off Carlos Vela in season-opener

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy's Vanney: Opening day brace will be relief for Chicharito

LA Galaxy's Vanney: Opening day brace will be relief for Chicharito
Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando returns to club as academy coach

Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando returns to club as academy coach
Toronto FC to expand BMO Field to host 2026 World Cup matches

Toronto FC to expand BMO Field to host 2026 World Cup matches
"Book it right now!" Herculez Gomez thinks Chicharito beats 15.5 goals this season

"Book it right now!" Herculez Gomez thinks Chicharito beats 15.5 goals this season
Doyle: Austin FC showed they can be a playoff team in expansion year
Extratime

Doyle: Austin FC showed they can be a playoff team in expansion year
Tomas Pochettino for Newcomer of the Year? Ben Sweat on what to expect from him and Austin
The Call Up

Tomas Pochettino for Newcomer of the Year? Ben Sweat on what to expect from him and Austin
More News
Video
Video
Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
3:37

Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
0:52

San Jose Week 1 analysis
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
0:46

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
0:51

Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio ball progression
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.