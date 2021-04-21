2021 MLS Cup odds: Where every team stands after Week 1

After last weekend's fixtures opened the 2021 MLS season, MLS Cup odds have been refreshed.
LAFC remain the oddsmakers' favorites following Week 1 thanks to a 2-0 win over expansion side Austin FC. The Seattle Sounders remained in second place after beginning their season with a 4-0 victory over Minnesota United FC, but closed the gap by improving from +800 to +700.
The biggest winners after Week 1 were Houston Dynamo FC and D.C. United, who both vaulted from +10000 to +8000 after their respective wins over San Jose and New York City FC. CF Montréal also made a big jump, going from +5000 to +4000 after beating Toronto FC.
Going the other way, Minnesota had the biggest setback, going from +2500 to +2800 following their loss at the Sounders.
Check out the full rundown below:
|
Team
|
Odds
|
LAFC
|
+500
|
Seattle Sounders
|
+700
|
Columbus Crew SC
|
+900
|
Toronto FC
|
+1100
|
New York City FC
|
+1200
|
Philadelphia Union
|
+1200
|
Orlando City SC
|
+1600
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
+1600
|
Portland Timbers
|
+2000
|
Atlanta United
|
+2200
|
Inter Miami CF
|
+2200
|
New York Red Bulls
|
+2500
|
LA Galaxy
|
+2500
|
New England Revolution
|
+2500
|
Minnesota United FC
|
+2800
|
FC Dallas
|
+3300
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
+3300
|
CF Montréal
|
+4000
|
Colorado Rapids
|
+4000
|
FC Cincinnati
|
+5000
|
Nashville SC
|
+5000
|
Real Salt Lake
|
+6600
|
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|
+6600
|
Houston Dynamo FC
|
+8000
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
+8000
|
Austin FC
|
+8000
|
D.C. United
|
+8000