2021 MLS Cup odds: New England narrow favorite to claim first title

The New England Revolution are in the Supporters’ Shield driver's seat and now lead the Seattle Sounders for the title of 2021 MLS Cup frontrunner, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

The Sounders have gone from becoming the clear favorite in July to the second spot at +500, compared to New England's +400.

Sporting Kansas City, Seattle's principal rival for the No. 1 spot in the West, are right behind them at +550. A trio of clubs – Colorado, Nashville and NYCFC – occupy the next spots on the list with shared +1100 odds.