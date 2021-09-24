Betting odds

2021 MLS Cup odds: New England narrow favorite to claim first title

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New England Revolution are in the Supporters’ Shield driver's seat and now lead the Seattle Sounders for the title of 2021 MLS Cup frontrunner, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

The Sounders have gone from becoming the clear favorite in July to the second spot at +500, compared to New England's +400.

Sporting Kansas City, Seattle's principal rival for the No. 1 spot in the West, are right behind them at +550. A trio of clubs – Colorado, Nashville and NYCFC – occupy the next spots on the list with shared +1100 odds.

Check out the full table below to see where all MLS teams rank, according to BetMGM's figures.

MLS Cup Odds - September 2021
Ranking
Team
Odds
1.
New England Revolution
+400
2.
Seattle Sounders FC
+500
3.
Sporting Kansas City
+550
T-4
Colorado Rapids
+1100
T-4
Nashville SC
+1100
T-4
New York City FC
+1100
T-7
LAFC
+1200
T-7
Orlando City SC
+1200
9.
Philadelphia Union
+1600
10.
Real Salt Lake
+1800
T-11
DC United
+2000
T-11
LA Galaxy
+2000
T-11
Portland Timbers
+2000
T-14
Atlanta United
+3300
T-14
Columbus Crew
+3300
T-14
Minnesota United
+3300
T-14
CF Montréal
+3300
18.
Inter Miami CF
+5000
19.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+6600
T-20
New York Red Bulls
+8000
T-20
San Jose Earthquakes
+8000
T-22
FC Dallas
+10000
T-22
Houston Dynamo FC
+10000
T-24
FC Cincinnati
+15000
T-24
Toronto FC
+15000
T-26
Austin FC
+25000
T-26
Chicago Fire FC
+25000
