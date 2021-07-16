MLS Cup odds: Sounders even hotter favorites while Orlando make moves in the East

The Seattle Sounders have set an MLS record by navigating through their first 13 games undefeated and remain the favorite to win their third MLS Cup, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

Seattle have a league-leading +350, having further strengthened their odds of not only reaching the final for the fifth time in six years, but lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy again.

The Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution are the second favorite at +750. While Bruce Arena has won MLS Cup five times — twice with D.C. United and three with the LA Galaxy — the Revs are still seeking a first championship.

The longest shots? That’s tied between FC Dallas (+20000) and the Vancouver Whitecaps (+20000).