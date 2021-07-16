Betting odds

MLS Cup odds: Sounders even hotter favorites while Orlando make moves in the East

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Seattle Sounders have set an MLS record by navigating through their first 13 games undefeated and remain the favorite to win their third MLS Cup, per the latest odds released by BetMGM.

Seattle have a league-leading +350, having further strengthened their odds of not only reaching the final for the fifth time in six years, but lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy again.

The Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution are the second favorite at +750. While Bruce Arena has won MLS Cup five times — twice with D.C. United and three with the LA Galaxy — the Revs are still seeking a first championship.

Orlando City SC (+800), Sporting Kansas City (+800) and LAFC (+850) are also among the strong contenders.

The longest shots? That’s tied between FC Dallas (+20000) and the Vancouver Whitecaps (+20000).

Check out the full table below to see where all MLS teams rank, according to BetMGM's figures.

MLS Cup odds
Ranking
Team
Odds
1
Seattle Sounders
+350
2
New England Revolution
+750
3
Orlando City SC
+800
4
Sporting Kansas City
+800
5
LAFC
+850
6
LA Galaxy
+1000
7
Columbus Crew
+1200
8
Philadelphia Union
+1200
9
Colorado Rapids
+1200
10
New York City FC
+1600
11
Nashville SC
+2000
12
D.C. United
+2500
13
New York Red Bulls
+3300
14
CF Montréal
+3300
15
Atlanta United
+4000
16
Real Salt Lake
+4000
17
Portland Timbers
+5000
18
FC Cincinnati
+6600
19
Houston Dynamo FC
+6600
20
Minnesota United FC
+8000
21
Inter Miami CF
+10000
22
San Jose Earthquakes
+10000
23
Austin FC
+10000
24
Toronto FC
+15000
25
Chicago Fire FC
+15000
26
FC Dallas
+20000
27
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+20000
