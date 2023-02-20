12 must-see new jerseys for the 2023 MLS season

The Interboro Kit

Didn’t I tell you how some of these kits were going to be all about going for it? There aren’t many designs in this bunch quite as out there as NYCFC’s Interboro Kit. Does that mean I love the design? Well, I can’t decide yet, but maybe you do. Am I glad the design exists? Yep, for sure, I’ll always be ok with teams taking a risk on the primary look as long as they maintain their identity. This is clearly an NYCFC kit. And it’s their most distinct primary yet.