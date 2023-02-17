Jerseys

San Jose Earthquakes unveil 2023 Active Fault Kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

B-23MLS_JerseyKits-16x9-SJ

The San Jose Earthquakes have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2023-24 MLS seasons, the Active Fault Kit by adidas.

The club's traditional colors get a striking upgrade, with the shirt's dark blue background accentuated by black diagonal streaks moving upwards in a seismic, tectonic pattern – similar to fault lines associated with earthquakes. Affectionately known as the Goonies, the Quakes' "Never Say Die" ethos is faithfully represented in this lively kit, which also features the mottos "FIGHT TIL THE END" and "SJ 74" on the jocktag.

SJ_JERSEY_DETAILS15170.jpg
SJ_JERSEY_DETAILS15173.jpg
SJ_JERSEY_DETAILS15174.jpg
SJ_JERSEY_DETAILS15172.jpg
SJ_EGBP5012 copy

