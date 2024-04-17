100 days until Leagues Cup 2024: Top group stage storylines

We’re 100 days out from the kickoff of Leagues Cup 2024. It’s not too early, though, to start looking ahead and dreaming of the best storylines and matchups.

That travel equalizer could produce even better contests in 2024. Here are five group-stage storylines we'll be watching.

Examples: Club América will play all matches through the semifinal in California. CF Monterrey will be in Texas through the Round of 16.

Last time around, MLS teams claimed the top three spots. Liga MX clubs will arrive in the U.S. and Canada not only hungry for revenge, but also armed with the knowledge their top teams now have " hub privileges " allowing them to set up base in one region rather than be full-time nomads.

Watching the big-name stars rise to the occasion was one of the joys of Leagues Cup 2023. And you know Messi, an Argentine world champion and Gignac, a French legend, will want to impress in front of a crowd that could top 70,000 at NRG Stadium.

The stage will be even bigger this time around, with Gignac and teammates Nahuel Guzmán and Diego Lainez looking to get a result against Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets .

Two of the most influential players to arrive in the region from abroad in the last decade could put on a show for fans in Houston, where Tigres’ previous Leagues Cup run ended against rival Monterrey at a packed Shell Energy Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hope to defend their Leagues Cup title, but there’s a marquee matchup right out of the gate. On Aug. 3, the reigning champions of the tournament travel to Houston for a date with André-Pierre Gignac and Tigres.

This winter saw San Jose Earthquakes homegrown Cade Cowell move from Northern California to Guadalajara to join Chivas. The transfer has worked well for the Liga MX club, with Cowell appearing in 13 Liga MX matches so far this season, scoring in a win against Pumas. He also added three goals in Concacaf Champions Cup play, including a goal at Estadio Azteca against rival Club América.

Homecomings are always emotional, and the 20-year-old returning to the Bay Area for a competitive match at Levi’s Stadium (68,000+ capacity) will be worth watching – even if his 15-year-old brother Chance Cowell likely won’t be with San Jose's first team just yet despite signing a homegrown deal in May 2023.

“San Jose fans have always been great to me. They’ve been really nice and kind after games. It’s a great atmosphere, and I’m really happy they’ll still get to root me on if they want,” he said with a laugh in a video released after the transfer was announced.

We’ll have to see what the reception is in Santa Clara to know what Bay Area fans decided.