Leagues Cup 2024: Schedule, bracket & hubs for MLS-LIGA MX competition

All 77 matches will be available for streaming on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions. Select matches are available on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports (FS1), TSN and RDS as well.

Leagues Cup 2024, to be held across Canada and the United States, will determine three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup , offering a pathway towards potentially representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage schedule, hub venues and bracket were announced Thursday, setting the stage for the second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition that sees all 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 26 to August 25 .

Match times and broadcast details for the knockout rounds and final will be announced once the matchups are known.

Group Stage & Ranking

All participating clubs, except the two Leagues’ champions, were divided into three tiers based on the Leagues Cup Ranking (1-15, 16-30, 31-45) – forming 15 groups of three clubs each, prioritizing geographical and competitive balance.

The Leagues Cup Ranking is decided by combined MLS and LIGA MX club performance based on points in the last 34 regular-season matches. MLS teams are ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 32, while matches will be played in two regions – East (seven groups) and West (eight groups) – to regionalize travel for all participating clubs.