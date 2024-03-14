Leagues Cup 2024: Schedule, bracket & hubs for MLS-LIGA MX competition

The Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage schedule, hub venues and bracket were announced Thursday, setting the stage for the second edition of this Concacaf-sanctioned competition that sees all 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – compete in a World Cup-style tournament from July 26 to August 25.
Leagues Cup 2024, to be held across Canada and the United States, will determine three qualifiers for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, offering a pathway towards potentially representing the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.
All 77 matches will be available for streaming on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions. Select matches are available on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports (FS1), TSN and RDS as well.
Key dates
- Group Stage: July 26 - August 6
- Round of 32: August 7-9
- Round of 16: August 12-13
- Quarterfinals: August 16-17
- Semifinals: August 20 or 21
- Third Place: August 25
- Final: August 25
Match times and broadcast details for the knockout rounds and final will be announced once the matchups are known.
Group Stage & Ranking
All participating clubs, except the two Leagues’ champions, were divided into three tiers based on the Leagues Cup Ranking (1-15, 16-30, 31-45) – forming 15 groups of three clubs each, prioritizing geographical and competitive balance.
The Leagues Cup Ranking is decided by combined MLS and LIGA MX club performance based on points in the last 34 regular-season matches. MLS teams are ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 32, while matches will be played in two regions – East (seven groups) and West (eight groups) – to regionalize travel for all participating clubs.
Both reigning LIGA MX (Club América) and MLS Cup (Columbus Crew) champions receive automatic byes to the Round of 32.
Hubs for top LIGA MX teams
The LIGA MX champion and the three top-ranked LIGA MX clubs are granted hub privileges. This minimizes travel and rewards the Mexican clubs by playing in pre-determined locations.
Club América
- Hub privileges through the Semifinals in the state of California
- Club América will debut at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on August 9 in the Round of 32
- Reigning LIGA MX champion and No. 1 ranking
CF Monterrey
- Hub privileges through the Round of 16 in the state of Texas
- Includes both Group Stage matches against Austin FC and Pumas hosted at Q2 Stadium in Austin
- No. 2 ranking
Chivas Guadalajara
- Hub privileges through the Round of 32 in the state of California
- Includes debut at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 27 against San Jose Earthquakes
- Will face LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on August 4
- No. 5 ranking
Tigres UANL
- Hub privileges throughout the Group Stage in the state of Texas
- Both group matches in Houston – debut at Shell Energy Stadium on July 31 against Puebla and second game at NRG Stadium against Inter Miami CF on August 3
- No. 8 ranking
Leagues Cup Tickets
Tickets for all matches – including LIGA MX hub venues - will be available on LeaguesCup.com and to fans via the hosting MLS club, if applicable. MLS club season ticket holders should contact their club representative for more information.