MLS transfer windows: Key dates for the 2026 season

With the Secondary Window extending into September for the first time in two decades (excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 season), the conclusion of the MLS window will align with top leagues from around the world, giving MLS teams a greater opportunity to acquire high-quality international talent in their run to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

In addition, FIFA approved a request to allow all three Canadian MLS clubs – CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – to adhere to the registration periods established by U.S. Soccer rather than Canada Soccer.

Per FIFA regulations, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country only during one of the two annual registration periods fixed by the relevant association.