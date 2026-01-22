MLS transfer windows: Key dates for the 2026 season

Major League Soccer will have two transfer windows during the 2026 season:
- Primary Transfer Window: Monday, January 26 to Thursday, March 26
- Secondary Transfer Window: Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, September 2
With the Secondary Window extending into September for the first time in two decades (excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 season), the conclusion of the MLS window will align with top leagues from around the world, giving MLS teams a greater opportunity to acquire high-quality international talent in their run to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
In addition, FIFA approved a request to allow all three Canadian MLS clubs – CF Montréal, Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – to adhere to the registration periods established by U.S. Soccer rather than Canada Soccer.
Per FIFA regulations, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country only during one of the two annual registration periods fixed by the relevant association.
The first registration period must be a minimum of eight weeks but not exceed 12 weeks. The second registration period shall occur in the middle of the season and must be a minimum of four weeks but not exceed eight weeks. The cumulative total of both registration periods may not exceed 16 weeks.
- Roster Compliance Deadline: Friday, February 20 (8 pm ET)
- Roster Freeze: Friday, October 9
Clubs must be roster and budget-compliant by February 20, one day before Matchday 1 of the 2026 MLS season.
Rosters lock in roughly one month before Decision Day (November 7). Between the Secondary Transfer Window end and the Roster Freeze Date, clubs can sign out-of-contract free agents.
MLS also announced amendments to the 2026 Roster Rules and Regulations that are now in effect for clubs:
- Elimination of limitations on the number of Cash for Player Trades a club can make each season.
- Elimination of age restrictions and limitations on the number of Intraleague Loans a club can make each season.
- Removed the deadline for a player to be considered a domestic player for a season instead of an international player.
- Clubs may agree that an International Roster Slot traded within or prior to the Primary Transfer Window will return to the original club on a specific date within the Secondary Transfer Window. These agreements must be definitive.
- Designated Players acquired via Cash for Player Trades in the Secondary Transfer Window may be added at the mid-season Designated Player Salary Budget Charge.
- Players who have appeared on a gameday roster are eligible to be placed in Supplemental Slot 31 as long as they meet the other Slot 31 requirements.