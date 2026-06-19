World Cup: Son Heung-Min, South Korea control destiny after Mexico defeat

LAFC star Son Heung-Min made his record 147th appearance for South Korea, but couldn't lead the Taegeuk Warriors to a 2026 FIFA World Cup victory against host Mexico in Guadalajara on Thursday night.

South Korea's captain did put a scare into the partisan crowd in Guadalajara, chipping Mexican goalkeeper Raúl Rangel before forcing Edson Álvarez to make a remarkable goal-line clearance, though the play was ultimately ruled offside.

In his 12th World Cup match, Son earned the start, but wasn't able to score against Ei Tri, as he did in a 2-1 defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Very much alive

Mexico advanced to the Round of 32 as Group A winners following the 1-0 victory, but South Korea remain in the driver's seat to advance.

Heading into the final group stage match against South Africa on Wednesday at Monterrey Stadium, South Korea sit second in Group A with three points, secured in a 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia.

Son, who joined LAFC in August 2025 on a league-record deal from Tottenham Hotspur, is South Korea's second all-time leading scorer with 56 goals, two behind Cha Bum-Kun.