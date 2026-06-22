USA's path to World Cup final: Dates, times & locations

The United States have made the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, clinching the top spot in Group D with a game to spare.
While their opponent is to be determined, the USMNT know the schedule and location of their Round of 32 match, as well as any possible subsequent matches up to the July 19 final.
Plan accordingly.
USA knockout round schedule
- Round of 32: Wednesday, July 1 - 8 pm ET, San Francisco Stadium
- Round of 16: Monday, July 6 - 8 pm ET, Seattle Stadium
- Quarterfinals: Friday, July 10 - 3 pm ET, Los Angeles Stadium
- Semifinals: Tuesday, July 14 - 3 pm ET, Dallas Stadium
- Final: Sunday, July 19 - 3 pm ET, New York New Jersey Stadium