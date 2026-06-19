USA beat Australia to book World Cup knockout spot

The United States qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds on Friday, topping Australia 2-0 in Group D play at Seattle Stadium.

The USMNT will win Group D outright should Türkiye lose or draw against Paraguay later Friday evening (11 pm ET | FS1, Telemundo, Peacock).

The US struck early via an own goal, just like in last week's 4-1 rout of Paraguay. They're now the first World Cup team to benefit from an own goal in two consecutive matches.

This time, Aussie defender Cameron Burgess unintentionally put the tournament co-hosts ahead before Orlando City homegrown product Alex Freeman's header doubled the lead shortly before halftime.

Even without injured forward Christian Pulisic, the USMNT created the lion's share of chances in the second half and could have won by a more lopsided scoreline.