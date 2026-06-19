USA beat Australia to book World Cup knockout spot

The United States qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds on Friday, topping Australia 2-0 in Group D play at Seattle Stadium.
The USMNT will win Group D outright should Türkiye lose or draw against Paraguay later Friday evening (11 pm ET | FS1, Telemundo, Peacock).
The US struck early via an own goal, just like in last week's 4-1 rout of Paraguay. They're now the first World Cup team to benefit from an own goal in two consecutive matches.
This time, Aussie defender Cameron Burgess unintentionally put the tournament co-hosts ahead before Orlando City homegrown product Alex Freeman's header doubled the lead shortly before halftime.
Even without injured forward Christian Pulisic, the USMNT created the lion's share of chances in the second half and could have won by a more lopsided scoreline.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad will close out Group D action on June 25 against Türkiye in Los Angeles, hoping to maintain momentum before the Round of 32.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: So far, so great. The USMNT have posted two straight one-sided victories at the World Cup and are the team to beat in Group D. With the knockout stages already guaranteed, the tournament co-hosts look capable of making a historically deep run this summer.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Alex Freeman's goal sealed the win and provided the latest career milestone for the USMNT defender.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: A first career World Cup goal while helping the USMNT secure their first clean sheet of the tournament? Alex Freeman, take a bow.
Next Up
- USA: Thursday, June 25 vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Group D
- AUS: Thursday, June 25 vs. Paraguay, 10 pm ET | Group D