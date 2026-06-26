USA to face Bosnia & Herzegovina in World Cup Round of 32

The United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The winner advances to a Round of 16 match in Seattle on July 6, with the US hoping to kickstart a deep run as tournament co-hosts.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter also looks set to be an integral piece after contributing 1g/1a against Türkiye.

Star winger Christian Pulisic returned from injury vs. Türkiye and will look to play a key role in the Round of 32, as will Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

The USMNT enjoyed a strong start to the World Cup, topping Group D with convincing victories over Paraguay ( 4-1 ) and Australia ( 2-0 ) that secured their Round of 32 berth, before suffering a late 3-2 loss against Türkiye with a heavily-rotated lineup.

Standings: Group B third place (4 points)

Group B third place (4 points) FIFA World Ranking: 64

64 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group B.

The Dragons opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland. They then responded with a 3-1 victory over Qatar to secure their place in the Round of 32.

Veteran striker Edin Džeko remains the face of Bosnia's national team, which also features former New England Revolution winger Esmir Bajraktarević.