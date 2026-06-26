USA to face Bosnia & Herzegovina in World Cup Round of 32

The United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
When
- Wednesday, July 1 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- San Francisco Bay Area Stadium | Santa Clara, California
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
The winner advances to a Round of 16 match in Seattle on July 6, with the US hoping to kickstart a deep run as tournament co-hosts.
- Standings: Group D winner (six points)
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- Confederation: Concacaf
The USMNT enjoyed a strong start to the World Cup, topping Group D with convincing victories over Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) that secured their Round of 32 berth, before suffering a late 3-2 loss against Türkiye with a heavily-rotated lineup.
Star winger Christian Pulisic returned from injury vs. Türkiye and will look to play a key role in the Round of 32, as will Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream started in both wins and will likely feature in the Round of 32.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter also looks set to be an integral piece after contributing 1g/1a against Türkiye.
- Standings: Group B third place (4 points)
- FIFA World Ranking: 64
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced to the knockout stage after finishing third in Group B.
The Dragons opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Canada before suffering a 4-1 defeat to Switzerland. They then responded with a 3-1 victory over Qatar to secure their place in the Round of 32.
Veteran striker Edin Džeko remains the face of Bosnia's national team, which also features former New England Revolution winger Esmir Bajraktarević.
The 21-year-old homegrown made one appearance for the USMNT before filing a one-time switch to represent Bosnia. Bajraktarević memorably scored the game-winning penalty kick vs. Italy that booked Bosnia's second-ever World Cup trip (first since 2014).