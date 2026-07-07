USMNT at 2030 World Cup: Which MLS homegrowns are the future?

The United States suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss to Belgium on Monday night, ending an otherwise strong 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil.

It's the fifth time in the USMNT's last eight World Cup appearances that they've been eliminated in the Round of 16. The program's lone quarterfinal finish, their best of the modern era, arrived in 2002.

Quickly, eyes shift to the 2030 World Cup cycle and a new crop of USMNT players will look to step into the spotlight.