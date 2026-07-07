USMNT at 2030 World Cup: Which MLS homegrowns are the future?

The United States suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss to Belgium on Monday night, ending an otherwise strong 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on home soil.
It's the fifth time in the USMNT's last eight World Cup appearances that they've been eliminated in the Round of 16. The program's lone quarterfinal finish, their best of the modern era, arrived in 2002.
Quickly, eyes shift to the 2030 World Cup cycle and a new crop of USMNT players will look to step into the spotlight.
Here are 10 MLS homegrowns who could find their way onto the plane and give fans hope for the future.
The No. 1 name on almost everyone's USMNT prospect list, Sullivan has been a familiar face in the U.S. Soccer community for years, despite being only 16.
The Philadelphia Union midfielder made his MLS debut at 14 years, 293 days old, becoming the youngest player to debut for a North American major league sports team.
Sullivan has 3g/4a in 17 appearances this season, carving out a consistent first-team role. He will reportedly join English Premier League giants Manchester City down the road.
One of MLS's biggest breakout stars this season, Gozo has been Real Salt Lake's marquee man with a team-best 11 goal contributions (6g/5a) in 14 MLS matches.
Already voted in as a 2026 MLS All-Star, Gozo has featured prominently for US youth teams and was reportedly named to the USMNT's preliminary World Cup roster.
The wide attacker's future could be in Europe, potentially as soon as this summer.
Mehmeti went from highly-touted midfield prospect to locked-in starter seemingly overnight. Just 16 at the time, the Red Bull New York homegrown was a surprise starter in their season-opening match at Orlando City.
The US youth international runs RBNY's midfield and is learning under head coach Michael Bradley, a USMNT legend during his playing career. He's contributed 1g/4a in 15 matches this year.
Another key piece of Bradley's youth movement at RBNY, Hall has been a revelation in attack. Still only 18, he has produced a team-high 13 goal contributions (9g/4a) in 15 matches this year.
The forward, who made his MLS debut in 2023, is also eligible to represent Poland. The European nation, with recruitment efforts, has ignited some dual-national worries among USMNT fans.
Now in his third season with the New England Revolution, Miller has become a staple on the left side of the field.
The 18-year-old can play anywhere from left back to left winger, and has impressed both with the Revs and at various youth international levels.
Miller has already eclipsed 50 total club appearances, registering 5g/5a.
Bombino began his career as an LAFC homegrown, before spending 2025 on loan with SoCal rivals San Diego FC.
There, he became one of SDFC's most important players as the newcomers broke a host of expansion-season records.
Ahead of 2026, the versatile fullback joined San Diego on a full transfer and continues to play a key role.
Like multiple names on this list, Tsakiris represented the US at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup and starred at the tournament.
The attacking midfielder parlayed that success into the 2026 season with the San Jose Earthquakes, making his hometown club a Western Conference contender at the World Cup pause.
Currently recovering from a groin injury, Tsakiris has nine goal contributions (2g/7a) in 11 games played.
Habroune's role with the Columbus Crew has grown over the past two seasons, building towards 2026 as his breakout.
As the Crew undergo a roster shakeup, the 20-year-old has shown the ability and willingness to play anywhere in the midfield (or even up top on occasion).
One of Columbus' most consistent players, Habroune is up to 17 appearances across all competitions this year and 49 during his career.
Now in his fifth season with the Colorado Rapids, Yapi has developed into a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front line.
Still only 21 years old, the homegrown player has already made 121 all-competition appearances for the Rapids, while contributing 15g/10a.
After being a longtime strength, the USMNT's goalkeeper pool faces some questions.
Rick was selected as one of the training goalkeepers who traveled and trained with the USMNT during the 2026 World Cup, giving the Philadelphia Union 'keeper invaluable experience.
With 29 appearances for Philly, the 20-year-old certainly looks like he'll play a role for the USMNT down the line.
Honorable mentions
- Chase Adams (F) - Columbus Crew
- Nimfasha Berchimas (F) - Charlotte FC
- Snyder Brunell (M) - Seattle Sounders FC
- Matthew Corcoran (M) - Nashville SC
- Justin Ellis (F) - Orlando City
- Aiden Hezarkhani (M) - Real Salt Lake
- Neil Pierre (D) - Philadelphia Union
- Brooklyn Raines (M) - New England Revolution
- Cooper Sanchez (M) - Atlanta United
- Pedro Soma (M) - San Diego FC
- Jude Terry (M) - LAFC
- Frankie Westfield (D) - Philadelphia Union