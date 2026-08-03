USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino signs new deal through 2030

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to a new contract that keeps him as head coach of the US Men’s National Team through 2030, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Monday.
The Argentine manager joined the USMNT in September 2024 and focused primarily on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.
With this new commitment, Pochettino and the coaching staff will also advise and support U.S. Soccer on the broader development of the full National Team pathway, youth soccer, coaching education, professional league collaboration and other technical facets across the soccer community.
"Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the Men’s National Team program even stronger,” said Pochettino.
“The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here. We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the Federation.
"We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field.”
Full cycle
Under Pochettino's leadership, the US won their World Cup group outright for only the third time in program history. They then defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 – the program's first knockout-stage victory since 2002 – while setting a new USMNT record for wins in a single World Cup.
Ultimately, the USMNT bowed out in the Round of 16 with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium.
In his first full cycle with the USMNT, Pochettino will have the opportunity to test and strengthen the player pool through several official competitions. Ahead of the qualifying process for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will compete in the 2027 Concacaf Nations League, the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, the 2029 Concacaf Nations League, and the 2029 Concacaf Gold Cup.
The influence of the coaching staff will extend into important youth tournaments, including the U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 2028 Olympic Games being hosted in the United States.
“Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on the progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” said U.S. Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson.
“We know we have a lot of work to do to achieve our clear ambitions, including competing to win Men’s World Cups and having soccer become the most played sport in every community. I couldn’t be more excited that Mauricio and team are committed to partnering with all of us to do the hard work to bring those ambitions to life.”
Vast experience
The 54-year-old enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a central defender, earning 20 caps for Argentina and participating in the 2002 FIFA World Cup. His club career included stops at Newell's Old Boys, Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux.
As a manager, Pochettino has previously led some of Europe's top sides. His résumé includes Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.
“Mauricio has built a culture where players trust the group, trust the process and trust each other,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone. “We saw the impact of that belief in the way the team grew, competed and performed on the world’s biggest stage. That culture, and the staff who helped build it, are exactly what we want to continue investing in for the Men’s National Team now and for the future.
"We are also excited about the experience and perspective Mauricio and his staff can bring across U.S. Soccer as we strengthen our pathways and seek to impact the broader soccer landscape in the United States.”
Pochettino's appointment and broader investment in the US Men’s National Team program is being supported in significant part by a philanthropic leadership gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst.
Additional support has been provided by Scott Goodwin, Adam Freede, and several commercial partners.