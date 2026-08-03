USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino signs new deal through 2030

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to a new contract that keeps him as head coach of the US Men’s National Team through 2030, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Monday.

"We want to try to have a lasting impact on the sport in the country that has welcomed us so warmly and for that impact to extend beyond results on the field.”

“The passion we experienced from the fans throughout the World Cup only strengthened our belief in what is possible here. We are excited by the opportunity to bring all our experience and knowledge to even more areas of U.S. Soccer while helping strengthen the pathways for players, coaches and teams across the Federation.

"Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the Men’s National Team program even stronger,” said Pochettino.

With this new commitment, Pochettino and the coaching staff will also advise and support U.S. Soccer on the broader development of the full National Team pathway, youth soccer, coaching education, professional league collaboration and other technical facets across the soccer community.

The Argentine manager joined the USMNT in September 2024 and focused primarily on preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Full cycle

Under Pochettino's leadership, the US won their World Cup group outright for only the third time in program history. They then defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 – the program's first knockout-stage victory since 2002 – while setting a new USMNT record for wins in a single World Cup.

Ultimately, the USMNT bowed out in the Round of 16 with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium.

In his first full cycle with the USMNT, Pochettino will have the opportunity to test and strengthen the player pool through several official competitions. Ahead of the qualifying process for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the USMNT will compete in the 2027 Concacaf Nations League, the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, the 2029 Concacaf Nations League, and the 2029 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The influence of the coaching staff will extend into important youth tournaments, including the U-17 and U-20 FIFA World Cups, as well as the 2028 Olympic Games being hosted in the United States.

“Mauricio and his staff believe in the future of soccer in the United States and our new project allows us to build on the progress of the USMNT and the momentum of U.S. Soccer,” said U.S. Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson.