Uruguay vs. Spain: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H finale

Juan Manuel Sanabria and Uruguay face group leaders Spain on Friday in a make-or-break Group H finale at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Friday, June 26 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Guadalajara Stadium | Guadalajara, Mexico
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 16
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Last match: 2-2 draw vs. Cape Verde
Sanabria has featured in both of Uruguay's games at this summer's tournament.
The Real Salt Lake wingback first came off the bench in La Celeste's 1-1 opening draw with Saudi Arabia before going the full 90 minutes as Uruguay played to a 2-2 stalemate with Cape Verde.
Those results have complicated prospects for the two-time World Cup champions, who have to beat Spain to guarantee a spot in the Round of 32.
Upping the ante for Marcelo Bielsa's side: a draw may not be enough to secure advancement, either as Group H runners-up or as one of the tournament's best eight third-place finishers.
- FIFA World Ranking: 2
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Last match: 4-0 win vs. Saudi Arabia
Spain are coming off a confidence-building, 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia that confirmed their status as one of the main candidates at this summer's tournament.
FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal scored his first-ever World Cup goal, and Mikel Oyarzabal scored La Roja's fastest-ever brace at a World Cup in the one-sided performance.
With four points in two games, the reigning Euro champions are looking to clinch the top spot in Group H, with either a win or a draw, and gain further momentum ahead of the knockout stages.