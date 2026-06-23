Uruguay vs. Spain: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H finale

Juan Manuel Sanabria and Uruguay face group leaders Spain on Friday in a make-or-break Group H finale at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 16

16 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Last match: 2-2 draw vs. Cape Verde

Sanabria has featured in both of Uruguay's games at this summer's tournament.

The Real Salt Lake wingback first came off the bench in La Celeste's 1-1 opening draw with Saudi Arabia before going the full 90 minutes as Uruguay played to a 2-2 stalemate with Cape Verde.

Those results have complicated prospects for the two-time World Cup champions, who have to beat Spain to guarantee a spot in the Round of 32.