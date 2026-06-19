Switzerland vs. Canada: How to watch, stream World Cup Group B match

Group B's top spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is up for grabs when Canada host Switzerland on Wednesday in Vancouver.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Switzerland are competing at their sixth straight World Cup and have made the quarterfinals three times (last in 1954).

It was a strong response from the Swiss, who conceded a 94th-minute equalizer upon opening the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Qatar.

SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi was electric off the bench, netting a brace as Sevilla winger Rubén Vargas and Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka added tallies.

Switzerland are beaming with confidence after securing a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Group B's second matchday.

Canada leads Group B. 🇨🇦 Next up: Switzerland on Wednesday for a chance to win the group. pic.twitter.com/xnaY6sLv6n

FIFA World Ranking: 30

30 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean) Last match: 6-0 win vs. Qatar

Canada keep making history at this summer's tournament, most recently cruising to an emphatic 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver for the country's first men's World Cup win.

Jonathan David led the way with a hat trick, extending his record as the CanMNT's all-time leading scorer (42 goals). The Juventus striker had faced criticism for a drop in form.

Cyle Larin was also among the goals against Qatar, opening the scoring before the rout was on. The former Orlando City striker netted the equalizer in Canada's opening match, earning a 1-1 comeback draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina for the program's first-ever World Cup point.

The only negative is they'll be without Ismaël Koné for the rest of the tournament. The former CF Montréal midfielder suffered a broken leg against Qatar, who finished that match with nine men (two red cards).