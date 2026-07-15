Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: What makes it an elite rivalry?

Few fixtures in MLS capture the imagination quite like a Cascadia Cup derby between Seattle Sounders FC and the Portland Timbers.
Ask players and coaches what makes the rivalry tick, and two common themes emerge: history and authenticity.
"You can't buy [history]," Timbers legend and Apple TV announcer Diego Valeri told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Seattle hosting Portland on Thursday at Lumen Field (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
"The history of this game and how genuine it is, it's impossible to replicate. There's no way to do it. It just takes time."
Roots of a rivalry
For Valeri, the Sounders-Timbers rivalry didn't become one of MLS's best overnight. It's the product of geography, decades of animosity and generations of passionate supporters.
That lore stretches well beyond MLS, dating back to the clubs' first meetings in the original NASL in 1975. Over the past half-century, the rivalry has only deepened, adding chapters across multiple leagues, high-stakes regular-season fixtures and epic playoff battles.
Before spending more than a decade with Portland, Valeri starred for Lanús in his native Argentina, where fierce local derbies are part of the fabric of everyday life. He sees many of those same qualities in Cascadia.
"This rivalry has some of that," Valeri said as MLS resumes from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break. "The distance is very close, and the cities and the states are connected.
"The people from there are very involved in their daily routines, their jobs, their families. That connection makes it very attractive. It's very rooted, like every great rivalry."
It's those years of memorable matches and emotional moments, Valeri says, that have elevated Seattle-Portland beyond just another rivalry.
"The clubs have a story behind them that goes back many, many years, with memories, people who have gone to the games, emotions," the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP said.
"That's something very unique. I think that's why it's the most important rivalry in the US."
Bad blood
Jackson Ragen doesn't need to be told what a Seattle-Portland derby means. Growing up in Seattle, the Sounders center back attended Cascadia derbies as a fan long before he became part of one.
"The two clubs, the two cities, just don't like each other, and I think it's real," Ragen told MLSsoccer.com following Seattle's Tuesday training session. "Some MLS rivalries seem a little manufactured, but this one has history. It goes back a long time."
According to Ragen, that genuine dislike between the clubs and cities has a way of revealing itself almost immediately to new arrivals.
"The guys who aren't from Seattle, who come here from different places in the world and different places in the US, they get it right away," said the MLS All-Star defender. "They understand it and feel it the same way that I do."
Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer has spent decades living the rivalry himself, first as a player and now as Seattle's longest-tenured manager. Even after all these years, he said Thursday's matchup needs little extra motivation.
"I like the rivalry. It's important," Schmetzer said. "The atmosphere is going to be good... I think the guys will be fired up when the referee blows the whistle."
Memories that last
Like Valeri, Diego Chara has helped write countless chapters in the rivalry's history.
But what stands out for the longtime Timbers captain isn't a particular result. It's the atmosphere surrounding every meeting.
"Playing against Seattle is always special," Chara told MLSsoccer.com. "Now, being part of the community in Oregon, I know how important it is to win this game for the club, for the fans and for the city.
"Having the opportunity to play that many matches against Seattle means a lot to me."
The rivalry has also produced no shortage of memorable moments for Chara over the years. One, in particular, is elevated above the rest.
Back in 2014, Chara produced a rare two-goal performance in a wild 4-4 draw against Seattle at Providence Park. The veteran midfielder remembers the result as much as the milestone.
"My favorite was the day I scored two goals because it was my birthday," Chara said. "To have the ability to score two goals in that game was so special. To help the team score goals and get points, it was great."
That same match is one Ragen remembers attending as a teenager, years before he was playing in the rivalry himself.
"It was an awesome game," Ragen recalled. "I had never been to Providence Park before, and it was an awesome experience.
"... I think the same way fans are watching the game now and come away with great memories, those are the memories I have as a fan."