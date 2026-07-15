Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: What makes it an elite rivalry?

Few fixtures in MLS capture the imagination quite like a Cascadia Cup derby between Seattle Sounders FC and the Portland Timbers .

"The history of this game and how genuine it is, it's impossible to replicate. There's no way to do it. It just takes time."

"You can't buy [history]," Timbers legend and Apple TV announcer Diego Valeri told MLSsoccer.com ahead of Seattle hosting Portland on Thursday at Lumen Field (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Ask players and coaches what makes the rivalry tick, and two common themes emerge: history and authenticity.

Roots of a rivalry

For Valeri, the Sounders-Timbers rivalry didn't become one of MLS's best overnight. It's the product of geography, decades of animosity and generations of passionate supporters.

That lore stretches well beyond MLS, dating back to the clubs' first meetings in the original NASL in 1975. Over the past half-century, the rivalry has only deepened, adding chapters across multiple leagues, high-stakes regular-season fixtures and epic playoff battles.

Before spending more than a decade with Portland, Valeri starred for Lanús in his native Argentina, where fierce local derbies are part of the fabric of everyday life. He sees many of those same qualities in Cascadia.

"This rivalry has some of that," Valeri said as MLS resumes from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break. "The distance is very close, and the cities and the states are connected.

"The people from there are very involved in their daily routines, their jobs, their families. That connection makes it very attractive. It's very rooted, like every great rivalry."

It's those years of memorable matches and emotional moments, Valeri says, that have elevated Seattle-Portland beyond just another rivalry.

"The clubs have a story behind them that goes back many, many years, with memories, people who have gone to the games, emotions," the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP said.