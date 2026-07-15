Lionel Messi sparks stunning comeback as Argentina reach World Cup final

Lionel Messi provided two late assists as Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to defeat England, 2-1, in Wednesday's instant classic 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at Atlanta Stadium, sending the defending champions through to the tournament final.

The stunning result sets up a blockbuster final matchup with Spain on Sunday at New York/New Jersey Stadium, where Argentina will look to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina trailed until late in the match after Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for England 10 minutes into the second half. But Messi took over late, providing the assists on both Enzo Fernández's equalizer and Lautaro Martínez's 92nd-minute game-winner.

After a hard-fought but scoreless first half, England finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, as Morgan Rogers delivered a pinpoint cross into the box for Gordon to finish from close range.

Argentina pushed relentlessly for an equalizer, coming agonizingly close twice as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a spectacular diving save to deny Nicolás González's close-range header in the 69th minute. Alexis Mac Allister then headed Rodrigo De Paul's cross off the post seven minutes later.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute off a short corner routine. Messi was the assist provider, finding Fernández at the top of the box, where the midfielder unleashed a spectacular long-range strike past Pickford.