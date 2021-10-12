How rising FC Dallas, USMNT star Ricardo Pepi became 22 Under 22's No. 1 player

Believe it or not, as many precious goals as he’s banged in for North Texas SC, FC Dallas and now the US men’s national team – and as explosively as they’ve powered his rise from gangly teenager to MLS’ hottest transfer target – there was a time when Luchi Gonzalez and his colleagues at the FCD academy decided Ricardo Pepi was scoring too much.

“There were a lot of question marks from a lot of people about him because he physically was an early developer. He was bigger than everybody else,” Gonzalez recalled to MLSsoccer.com last week. “But it was just in his height, it wasn’t in his strength or speed. He was just taller, he was tall and lanky. And he would tower over everybody.

“When he was U-13 and U-14, we would play him in different positions. We’d play him at center mid, we even played him at center back because he was scoring too many goals. He’d score five goals and we were like, this is not helping his development. We need to have him challenged in different parts of the field. So we did a bit of that between U-13 and U-15.”

Counterintuitive as it may sound, decisions like that were key signposts on Pepi's path from the blue-collar El Paso suburb of San Elizario to FCD’s pioneering academy, then its two pro teams, the USMNT and eventually the world stage. And now he has the No. 1 one spot on MLSsoccer.com’s 22 Under 22 presented by Body Armor list.

“We saw this kid on this patchy, rough field, not a nice field. But he's scoring goals,” Gonzalez said of the first time he saw Pepi play firsthand when the striker was just 12. “He's playing up with the 13-, 14-year-olds and he is gangly, but he still has coordination. And he always had the ability to get the shots off, and he always found the right space to attack the ball and get a finishing opportunity. So he immediately stood out. And we talked to him, we talked to his family, we talked to the directors there, and we formed a plan for him to join.”