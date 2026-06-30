Portugal vs. Croatia: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32 match

Petar Musa , Marco Pašalić and Croatia take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday in Toronto, hoping to continue their World Cup dreams.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the Round of 16 on July 6 in Dallas, while the loser's tournament is over.

Led by head coach Roberto Martínez, they’re looking to continue their run to the title, with Spain or Austria looming as the next opponent.

Other goal scorers in the tournament include forward Rafael Leão, midfielder João Neves and fullback Nuno Mendes, all of whom have hit the back of the net once in the Group Stage amidst a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, a scoreless draw against Colombia and the victory over Uzbekistan.

The 41-year-old leads the team in goalscoring after netting a brace in a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan during the Group Stage.

Portugal are looking to capture the country’s first World Cup title in what is likely the last World Cup for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Group Stage: Group L runner-up (6 points)

Group L runner-up (6 points) FIFA World Ranking: 11

11 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

After opening the tournament with a 4-2 loss to England, Croatia secured advancement to the Round of 32 with victories over Panama and Ghana in Group L.

The results leave them chasing another long run in the tournament, after reaching the final at Russia 2018 and finishing in third place at Qatar 2022.

Can FC Dallas star striker Petar Musa, who stepped up with a goal in the loss to England, lead the team’s scoring once again? Or could dynamic Orlando City winger Marco Paśalić deliver the biggest moment of his international career?