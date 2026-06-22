Paraguay vs. Australia: MLS stars battle for World Cup knockout spot

Featuring multiple MLS players on each side, Paraguay are set to battle Australia for advancement to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages in their final Group D match.

Due to the top eight third-place finishers advancing in the expanded 48-nation tournament, Paraguay can potentially advance with a draw or loss, while Australia could still reach the knockouts with a loss.

Australia will automatically advance to the knockout stages with a win or draw, while Paraguay require a win to guarantee their spot in the Round of 32.

. @USMNT secure their spot at the top of Group D. ✅ pic.twitter.com/sSflMobfkj

FIFA World Ranking: 41

41 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Previous matches: 4-1 loss vs. United States; 1-0 win vs. Türkiye

4-1 loss vs. United States; 1-0 win vs. Türkiye Group D position: 3rd place (1W-1L-0D; 3 points; -2 GD)

Courtesy of Atlanta United midfielder Matías Galarza scoring the fastest goal thus far at the 2026 World Cup with a pinpoint long-range finish 64 seconds into the match against Türkiye, Paraguay hold destiny in their hands heading into the pivotal group stage finale.

The 1-0 victory was crucial to Paraguay's hopes of advancing.

Unfortunately, fellow Five Stripes midfielder Miguel Almirón was subsequently sent off in the match, resulting in his suspension for their final group stage match.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas has played every minute of the tournament thus far for Paraguay as Orlando City's Braian Ojeda awaits his tournament debut.