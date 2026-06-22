Paraguay vs. Australia: MLS stars battle for World Cup knockout spot

Featuring multiple MLS players on each side, Paraguay are set to battle Australia for advancement to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stages in their final Group D match.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Universo, Peacock
When
- Wednesday, June 25 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- San Francisco Bay Stadium | Santa Clara, California
Advancement scenarios
Australia will automatically advance to the knockout stages with a win or draw, while Paraguay require a win to guarantee their spot in the Round of 32.
Due to the top eight third-place finishers advancing in the expanded 48-nation tournament, Paraguay can potentially advance with a draw or loss, while Australia could still reach the knockouts with a loss.
- AUS win: Australia advance; Paraguay potentially advance in third place.
- PAR win: Paraguay advance; Australia potentially advance in third place.
- Draw: Australia advance; Paraguay potentially advance in third place.
- FIFA World Ranking: 41
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Previous matches: 4-1 loss vs. United States; 1-0 win vs. Türkiye
- Group D position: 3rd place (1W-1L-0D; 3 points; -2 GD)
Courtesy of Atlanta United midfielder Matías Galarza scoring the fastest goal thus far at the 2026 World Cup with a pinpoint long-range finish 64 seconds into the match against Türkiye, Paraguay hold destiny in their hands heading into the pivotal group stage finale.
The 1-0 victory was crucial to Paraguay's hopes of advancing.
Unfortunately, fellow Five Stripes midfielder Miguel Almirón was subsequently sent off in the match, resulting in his suspension for their final group stage match.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas has played every minute of the tournament thus far for Paraguay as Orlando City's Braian Ojeda awaits his tournament debut.
With a win, Paraguay guarantee their spot in the Round of 32 as second-place finishers, while a draw or even potentially a loss could be sufficient to see La Albirroja advance as one of the eight-best third-place finishers.
- FIFA World Ranking: 27
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Previous matches: 2-0 win vs. Türkiye; 2-0 loss vs. United States
- Group D position: 2nd place (1W-1L-0D; 3 points; 0 GD)
Despite falling to group winners, the United States, in their last match, Australia are in pole position to advance headed into the final group stage game against Paraguay.
Boasting a superior goal differential than La Albirroja (0 vs. -2), Australia simply need to avoid defeat to secure second place in Group D and automatic qualification to the Round of 32.
The Socceroos have previously qualified for the knockout stages twice (2006, '22).
New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill has played every minute of the World Cup thus far for Australia, while club teammate Kai Trewin and Colorado Rapids breakout defender Lucas Herrington are still awaiting their tournament debuts.