Paraguay vs. Australia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D finale

Second place in Group D is on the line when Paraguay and Australia clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: Universo, Peacock
When
- Thursday, June 25 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- San Francisco Stadium | Santa Clara, California
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 41
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Last match: 1-0 win vs. Türkiye
Paraguay bounced back from a 4-1 defeat to the United States, earning a 1-0 win over Türkiye that kept alive their hopes of advancing to the Round of 32.
Matías Galarza was the hero vs. Türkiye; the Atlanta United on-loan midfielder scored a long-range golazo 64 seconds into the match, the quickest goal yet in this summer's tournament.
Galarza was one of three MLS-based players in head coach Gustavo Alfaro’s starting XI, alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Atlanta United teammate Miguel Almirón.
Almirón was red-carded late in the first half, but La Albirroja held on for a win and now could secure automatic passage to the Round of 32, or advance as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place finishers.
Paraguay have advanced to the knockout stage four previous times (last in 2010).
- FIFA World Ranking: 27
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Last match: 2-0 loss vs. United States
Australia are looking to rebound from a 2-0 loss against the United States and reach the knockout round for the third time in program history.
The Soceroos opened the tournament by stunning Türkiye, 2-0, in their Group D opener and are level with Paraguay on three points.
Against the USMNT, New York City FC midfielder Aiden O'Neill earned his second straight start for the Socceroos.
O'Neill is one of three MLS players on Australia's roster, alongside NYCFC teammate Kai Trewin and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington.
Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda scored for Australia vs. Türkiye, then were brought on as second-half substitutes against the US.