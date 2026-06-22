Paraguay vs. Australia: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D finale

Second place in Group D is on the line when Paraguay and Australia clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is unfolding in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 41

41 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Last match: 1-0 win vs. Türkiye

Paraguay bounced back from a 4-1 defeat to the United States, earning a 1-0 win over Türkiye that kept alive their hopes of advancing to the Round of 32.

Matías Galarza was the hero vs. Türkiye; the Atlanta United on-loan midfielder scored a long-range golazo 64 seconds into the match, the quickest goal yet in this summer's tournament.

Galarza was one of three MLS-based players in head coach Gustavo Alfaro’s starting XI, alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Atlanta United teammate Miguel Almirón.

Almirón was red-carded late in the first half, but La Albirroja held on for a win and now could secure automatic passage to the Round of 32, or advance as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place finishers.