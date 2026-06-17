Messi outshines Haaland, Mbappé on historic World Cup matchday

Lionel Messi rewrote the FIFA World Cup history books on Tuesday evening, eclipsing two-goal performances from Kylian Mbappé (France) and Erling Haaland (Norway) earlier in the matchday.

"Let's not forget about them. But Leo is just different."

"He reminded us why he is who he is, and Argentina also reminded us that they are the (title) holders," said FOX analyst and former Red Bull New York forward Thierry Henry.

The 2022 World Cup champion is competing at his joint-record sixth tournament, and scored his three goals 20 years after opening his World Cup account at Germany 2006 – then as a rising talent with FC Barcelona.

Mbappé now leads a front line that also includes Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué.

As a teenager, Mbappé memorably helped France win the 2018 World Cup over Croatia. Les Bleus also reached the 2022 World Cup final as runners-up to Messi-led Argentina.

The Real Madrid forward now has 58 goals for France, moving him clear of former LAFC forward Olivier Giroud (57) as his country's all-time leading scorer.

Mbappé got the matchday started by scoring twice in France's 3-1 win over Senegal at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Norway are competing at their first World Cup since 1998 and, aside from Haaland, feature Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard and Atlético Madrid forward Alexander Sørloth.

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner netted twice in the first half, giving him a remarkable 57 goals in 51 international appearances.

Following Mbappé's star performance, Manchester City striker Haaland made his World Cup debut in style with a brace in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq at Boston Stadium.

Messi's hat trick

Messi one-upped Haaland and Mbappé on Tuesday evening, pacing Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria at Kansas City Stadium.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner started his first career World Cup hat trick with a long-range finish in the 17th minute, latching onto a through ball from Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Then, he added tallies in the 60th and 76th minutes before being subbed out with La Albiceleste holding a comfortable lead against their African foe.

Messi, who now has 16g/8a in 27 World Cup appearances, could help Argentina become the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62).