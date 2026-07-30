MLS All-Stars savor spotlight alongside global legends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Major League Soccer's best were on full display during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, as the league’s top talent earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over the LIGA MX All-Stars in front of a passionate crowd at Charlotte FC ’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a match in which every All-Star had to play their part to perfection, and they did just that.

Son & Müller shine

Of course, for every All-Star, the chance to share the field with the rest of MLS’s best is an honor enough. But when asked postgame who they most enjoyed playing with, two names tended to pop up time and time again.

League-record signing and South Korean international Son stole the show during the match, and his play over the last few days clearly captivated his All-Star teammates as well, with a host of players marveling postgame at his brilliance.

But German legend Thomas Müller of Vancouver Whitecaps FC turned plenty of heads throughout the week, too.

“Son and Müller are probably the two biggest names. So that was great for me as a young player to experience how they are professional on and off the field,” Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington said appreciatively postgame.

For German Hany Mukhtar, getting to know his fellow countryman throughout the week was an opportunity he won’t take for granted.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t be on the field with Thomas Müller. I’m German and he won the World Cup for Germany and I think he’s had an unbelievable career,” the 2022 MLS MVP and Nashville SC standout said.