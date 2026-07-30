MLS All-Stars savor spotlight alongside global legends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Major League Soccer's best were on full display during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, as the league’s top talent earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over the LIGA MX All-Stars in front of a passionate crowd at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.
It was a match in which every All-Star had to play their part to perfection, and they did just that.
Led by LAFC’s Son Heung-Min, who bagged a brace en route to winning All-Star MVP, as well as New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil, who contributed a pair of assists, and goalkeepers Brian Schwake (Nashville SC) and Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City), who each produced highlight-reel saves, the evening offered up plenty of chances for players to show off just why they belonged on this stage.
Son & Müller shine
Of course, for every All-Star, the chance to share the field with the rest of MLS’s best is an honor enough. But when asked postgame who they most enjoyed playing with, two names tended to pop up time and time again.
League-record signing and South Korean international Son stole the show during the match, and his play over the last few days clearly captivated his All-Star teammates as well, with a host of players marveling postgame at his brilliance.
But German legend Thomas Müller of Vancouver Whitecaps FC turned plenty of heads throughout the week, too.
“Son and Müller are probably the two biggest names. So that was great for me as a young player to experience how they are professional on and off the field,” Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington said appreciatively postgame.
For German Hany Mukhtar, getting to know his fellow countryman throughout the week was an opportunity he won’t take for granted.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t be on the field with Thomas Müller. I’m German and he won the World Cup for Germany and I think he’s had an unbelievable career,” the 2022 MLS MVP and Nashville SC standout said.
“It’s someone you can look up to. But all of them. We have great players in this league and it’s always a pleasure to be here.”
Squad of stars
While Son and Müller were certainly fan-favorites, in the stands and in the locker room, ask any All-Star who they thought showed out, and you were likely to get a different answer.
Evander, who scored the game-winner, caught the eye of multiple teammates, including Hell is Real rival Steven Moreira.
“Of course, I will say Son and Müller. And I'm not a Cincy fan, but I really love Evander," the Cape Verde World Cup veteran added with a wry smile. “That's my G and he's really, really good."
Real Salt Lake’s Zavier Gozo concurred: “It’s always great to play with Evander; he’s amazing. And Anders Dreyer, Petar Musa, all those guys.”
Young talent was also on display in the Queen City, with three teenagers participating in their first All-Star Game. Herrington, himself only 18, was impressed with Gozo and Julian Hall’s performances over the past three days.
“It’s been awesome," the Australian center back stated. “They’re two great kids. It was great to meet them and get to know them. I enjoyed my time with them.”
Hall, the Red Bull New York standout, wanted to ensure every goalscorer got the recognition they deserved, praising Chicago Fire winger Philip Zinckernagel following the match.
“He’s a top player,” the 18-year-old striker told Apple TV postgame. “And I think that [goal] was very, very well deserved.”
Magical moments
Some players, like hometown hero Tim Ream, were unable to pick a single player who impressed them the most.
But that didn’t stop the USMNT captain from showing his appreciation for all of the 29 men who gathered in Charlotte over the past week.
For the Charlotte FC defender, getting the chance to befriend every All-Star was the highlight that will stick out the most as his favorite moment.
“I think just connecting with these guys off the field,” Ream said. “Understanding who they are, what drives them, and watching them work on the field.
“It is so unique to me to be able to see what makes other people tick. I think just getting to know these guys better off the field, in a non-competitive way.”