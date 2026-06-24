Jordan vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream World Cup Group J finale

Having already won Group J behind a pair of MLS superstars, Argentina look to close out their group stage campaign with a win against Jordan in Dallas.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Saturday, June 27 | 10 pm ET/7 pm ET
Where
- Dallas Stadium | Arlington, Texas
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 63
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
- Last match: 2-1 loss vs. Algeria
Already eliminated from knockout round contention in their first-ever World Cup appearance, Jordan have nonetheless mounted a respectable campaign.
Ali Iyad Olwan scored the country's first World Cup goal in a 3-1 loss to Austria before Nizar Al Rashdan got his name on the scoresheet against Algeria.
Star striker Mousa Al Tamari will aim to join them as a World Cup goalscorer when Jordan seek to make history with their first-ever World Cup point (win or draw) before heading home.
Could potential rotation from Argentina, in preparation for the Round of 32, provide them a window of opportunity?
- FIFA World Ranking: 1
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Last match: 2-0 win vs. Austria
The defending World Cup champions are on to the knockout rounds courtesy of dominant victories over Algeria and Austria.
Iconic Inter Miami CF No. 10 Lionel Messi has scored all five of La Albiceleste's goals for La Albiceleste at this World Cup so far, netting his first career World Cup hat trick en route to becoming the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer.
Club teammate Rodrigo De Paul assisted on the first of those five goals and has started both games for Argentina.
In the process, Messi also became the third player ever to score in six consecutive World Cup matches. Will the GOAT become the first to score in seven straight against Jordan?